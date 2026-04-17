Volume buzzers: VST Industries, MMTC, Nava, SCI, SPML zoom up to 20%

VST Industries, MMTC, Nava, SCI, SPML shares price Shares of mid, small and SME companies jumped up to 20 per cent in today’s trade on the BSE, amid heavy volumes driven by improved sentiment around a potential resolution to the West Asia conflict.

Among individual stocks, Speciality Medicines (SPML) was locked in the 20 per cent upper circuit at ₹246.45, also its 52-week high on the BSE, at 11:59 AM. Average trading volumes jumped nearly threefold, with 289,000 shares changing hands. There were pending buy orders for 52,000 shares on the BSE, exchange data showed.

VST Industries has zoomed 19 per cent to ₹286.40 in intra-day trade. Average trading volumes spurted 36 times, with a combined 11.65 million shares, representing 6.9 per cent of the total equity, changing hands on the NSE and BSE. At the time of writing the report, the stock was quoting 12 per cent higher at ₹270.25 on the BSE.

MMTC shares rallied 16 per cent to ₹71.96 on the back of an eight-fold jump in average trading volumes, while Nava Limited soared 14 per cent to ₹714.85 on the back of a 15-fold rise in trading volumes. The state-owned company Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) has seen a 10 per cent surge in its stock price to ₹318.55 in intra-day trade. In the past two trading days, the stock has zoomed 26 per cent. Average trading volumes on the counter rose sevenfold, with a combined 51.23 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE. Shares of state-owned company Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) surged 10 per cent to make a high of ₹318.55 in intra-day trade. In the past two trading days, the PSU stock has zoomed 26 per cent. The average trading volumes rose sevenfold, with a combined 51.23 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

What’s fueling buying in VST Industries, SCI? VST Industries has reported a 3 per cent Y-o-Y growth in cigarette volume in the March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26). Revenue from operations rose 52 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹688.88 crore during the quarter under review, compared to ₹453.38 crore in the corresponding period last year. The firm's profit after tax (PAT) more than doubled to ₹116.69 crore in Q4FY26 from ₹53 crore in the same quarter last year. The company reported exceptional gains of ₹86.90 crore from the sale of an immovable property. On a full-year basis, the company’s net cigarette revenue went up 25 per cent at ₹1,151 crore in FY26 against ₹921 crore in FY25. Ebitda grew by 61 per cent at ₹450 crore in FY26 vs ₹279 crore in FY25. The company, in a statement, said that "strong fundamentals and market-driven initiatives aided a rebound in volume."

“While geopolitical instability in the Middle East continues to weigh on our unmanufactured tobacco business, our productivity initiatives have delivered strong double-digit profit growth. Given the extraordinary tax increases, a challenging year awaits us,” the management said. Meanwhile, last month, on March 18, SCI executed a Shipbuilding Contract with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) for the construction of one 3000 DWT Methanol Dual Fuel Platform Supply Vessel (PSV). This PSV will be the first vessel in SCI’s fleet which is planned to operate on alternate fuel Green Methanol, a step towards green shipping under the aegis of National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM), the company said.

Analysts view on markets "The resilience of the mother market US and positive news relating to ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon bode well for the market. However, President Trump’s bravado has to taken lightly, going by his track record of total inconsistency. Investors should be guided by actions rather than words,” said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Investments. A significant and distinct trend in the market is the strength of the mid and smallcaps relative to the large caps. Fear of foreign institutional investors (FIIs) again turning sellers on rallies is weighing on large caps. In the near-term, therefore, the broader market may do better aided by the fund flows and retail buying in the segment. However, the prospects of largecaps are better in the medium to long-term, Vijyakumar said, adding that investors should monitor Q4 results and management commentary to pick stocks in this results season.