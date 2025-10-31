Friday, October 31, 2025 | 03:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Maruti Suzuki Q2FY26 results: Profit up 8% at ₹3,349 cr, revenue jumps 13%

Maruti Suzuki Q2FY26 results: Profit up 8% at ₹3,349 cr, revenue jumps 13%

On a sequential basis, Maruti Suzuki's profit dropped 11.7 per cent from ₹3792.4 crore on the back of a decline in domestic sales

Maruti Suzuki India, Maruti Suzuki

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 3:09 PM IST

India's largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹3,349 crore during the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2FY26), up 8 per cent from ₹3102.5 crore during the same quarter last year. However, on a sequential basis, profit dropped 11.7 per cent from ₹3792.4 crore on the back of a decline in domestic sales.
 
Revenue from operations for the quarter increased 13 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹40,138.7 crore from ₹35,586.5 crore in Q2FY25. Sequentially, it jumped 9.6 per cent from ₹36,624.1 crore.
 
During the quarter, Maruti Suzuki registered its highest-ever net sales amounting to ₹40,135.9 crore, compared with ₹35,589.1 crore in the same period of the previous year, the company said in a press release. Domestically, the company sold 440,387 units, down 5.1 per cent Y-o-Y, as customers deferred purchases in anticipation of GST-led price reductions from September 2022, the company added.
 
 
Exports, however, remained strong, rising 42.2 per cent to 110,487 units, marking the company’s highest-ever exports in a quarter. Consequently, the overall sales volume increased 1.7 per cent Y-o-Y to 550,874 units during the period.

Topics : Maruti Suzuki Auto Maruti Suzuki Q2 results BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

