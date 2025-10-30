Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 09:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Q2 results today: Adani Power, Dabur, ITC, Swiggy among 89 firms on Oct 30

Q2 results today: Adani Power, Dabur, ITC, Swiggy among 89 firms on Oct 30

Q2FY26 company results: Firms including Hyundai Motor, NTPC, United Spirits, Canara Bank, NTPC, Bandhan Bank, and Lodha Developers are also to release their July-September earnings reports today

At 7 am, GIFT Nifty futures were down 71 points at 26,167, hinting at a weak opening for domestic equities | Representative Image: Bloomberg

Apexa Rai New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 9:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Among major firms declaring their quarterly results today are Adani Power, Dabur India, United Spirits, Canara Bank, NTPC, Bandhan Bank, Coromandel International, Lodha Developers, ITC, Exide Industries, and Swiggy.
 
Other companies expected to announce results include Indian Energy Exchange, Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital, Navin Fluorine International, Birla Cable, Pidilite Industries, Union Bank of India, Aditya Birla Capital, Cipla, Welspun Corp, Hyundai Motor India, and DLF.

L&T Q2 results highlights

Engineering and construction major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) reported a 15.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated net profit to ₹3,926 crore for the quarter ended September 2025 (Q2FY26), driven by higher revenue and steady project execution. 
 
Revenue from operations grew 10.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹67,984 crore, supported by a robust order pipeline across infrastructure and international projects.
 
The company secured orders worth ₹1.15 trillion during the quarter, with 65 per cent coming from overseas markets.
 
Ebitda rose 7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹6,806 crore, while the Ebitda margin stood at 10 per cent, compared with 10.3 per cent in the same quarter last year. Total expenses rose 10.4 per cent to ₹63,031.7 crore.

Hyundai Q2 results preview

Hyundai Motor India is expected to post modest revenue growth but stronger operating margins in its September quarter (Q2FY26) results due later today.
 
Analysts polled by Business Standard said a favourable product mix, higher localisation, and cost controls are likely to support profitability even as sales volumes may have dipped slightly. 
Higher average selling prices, currency gains, and state incentives are expected to cushion the impact of weaker demand.
 
The company’s rising SUV share and operational efficiencies are expected to sustain margins despite elevated discounts and marketing expenses.
 
Key factors to watch include post-GST demand trends, festive season momentum, and updates on upcoming model launches.

Swiggy Q2 results preview

Swiggy is expected to post a net loss of about ₹628 crore, largely unchanged from the ₹625.5 crore loss recorded in the same quarter last year.
 
Revenue, however, is projected to rise 51 per cent Y-o-Y to around ₹5,449 crore, driven by continued growth in its quick-commerce arm, Instamart. On a sequential basis, revenue is estimated to rise 10 per cent from ₹4,961 crore in Q1FY26.

Market overview: Fed rate cut, Trump-Xi meet in focus

Global markets traded mixed on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points, lowering the benchmark rate to 3.75–4 per cent. Fed Chair Jerome Powell signalled that another cut in December was “not guaranteed”.
 
At 7 am, GIFT Nifty futures were down 71 points at 26,167, hinting at a weak opening for domestic equities.
 
In Asia, the Kospi climbed 0.94 per cent, Topix added 0.33 per cent, while the Nikkei slipped 0.25 per cent. Australia’s ASX 200 fell 0.2 per cent. 
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones dipped 0.2 per cent after briefly touching a record high. The S&P 500 ended flat, while the Nasdaq gained 0.55 per cent to close at a new peak, led by Nvidia.
 
Investors also remain focused on the upcoming meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Apec Summit.

Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates

List of firms releasing Q2 FY26 results today, October 30

  1. Aditya Birla Capital Ltd
  2. Abhishek Finlease Ltd
  3. Adani Power Ltd
  4. Dr. Agarwals Health Care Ltd
  5. Alldigi Tech Ltd
  6. Sri Amarnath Finance Ltd
  7. Amwill Health Care Ltd
  8. Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd
  9. ASK Automotive Ltd
  10. Automotive Axles Ltd
  11. Banaras Beads Ltd
  12. Bandhan Bank Ltd
  13. Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd
  14. Birla Cable Ltd
  15. Bombay Wire Ropes Ltd
  16. Canara Bank
  17. Carborundum Universal Ltd
  18. Cemindia Projects Ltd
  19. Cipla Ltd
  20. Clio Infotech Ltd
  21. Continental Controls Ltd
  22. Coromandel International Ltd
  23. Dabur India Ltd
  24. Datamatics Global Services Ltd
  25. DLF Ltd
  26. Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Ltd-$
  27. Exide Industries Ltd
  28. Gillette India Ltd
  29. Gravita India Ltd
  30. Grindwell Norton Ltd
  31. Gujarat Intrux Ltd
  32. Hyundai Motor India Ltd
  33. Indian Energy Exchange Ltd
  34. IFB Industries Ltd
  35. IIFL Finance Ltd
  36. IIRM Holdings India Ltd
  37. Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd
  38. Indegene Ltd
  39. Indostar Capital Finance Ltd
  40. Invigorated Business Consulting Ltd
  41. ITC Ltd
  42. JBM Auto Ltd
  43. Jet Freight Logistics Ltd
  44. Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd_DVR
  45. Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd
  46. Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd
  47. Lodha Developers Ltd
  48. Looks Health Services Ltd
  49. LT Foods Ltd
  50. Manappuram Finance Ltd
  51. Vedant Fashions Ltd (Manyavar)
  52. Moneyboxx Finance Ltd
  53. Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
  54. Mphasis Ltd
  55. Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd
  56. Nam Securities Ltd
  57. Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd
  58. Navin Fluorine International Ltd
  59. Nelcast Ltd
  60. Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd
  61. NTPC Ltd
  62. OCCL Ltd
  63. Odyssey Technologies Ltd
  64. Oil Country Tubular Ltd
  65. Omax Autos Ltd
  66. Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd
  67. Pidilite Industries Ltd
  68. Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd
  69. Rajoo Engineers Ltd
  70. Rajratan Global Wire Ltd
  71. Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd
  72. RJ Shah & Company Ltd
  73. Sagarsoft (India) Ltd
  74. Sagar Systech Ltd
  75. SG Mart Ltd
  76. Sharda Cropchem Ltd
  77. Share India Securities Ltd
  78. SMC Global Securities Ltd
  79. STEL Holdings Ltd
  80. Sunrise Industrial Traders Ltd
  81. Sunshield Chemicals Ltd
  82. Swiggy Ltd
  83. TD Power Systems Ltd
  84. Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts Ltd
  85. Union Bank of India
  86. United Spirits Ltd
  87. Valiant Communications Ltd-$
  88. Welspun Corp Ltd
  89. Xchanging Solutions Ltd
 

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 9:14 AM IST

