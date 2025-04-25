RIL shares in red ahead of Q4 results today; here are key expectations

Reliance shares, RIL Q4 results today: Shares of Mukesh Ambani-led oil-to-telecom major Shares of Mukesh Ambani-led oil-to-telecom major Reliance Industries fell around 1 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹1,288.1 per cent on Friday ahead of the company's March 2025 quarter (Q4 FY25) results announcement later this evening.

Reliance Industries Q4 results expectations

Analysts expect the diversified conglomerate to report muted earnings for the Q4 FY25, given the steady growth in the telecom and retail business likely to be offset by weakness in the oil-2-chemicals (O2C) business.

Kotak Institutional Equities

According to analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities, Reliance Industries' consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) is likely to increase by 3.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and remain flat on a quarterly basis, primarily driven by further benefits from the telecom tariff hike and recovery in retail business.

"We expect consolidated O2C Ebitda to decline 11 per cent Y-o-Y and increase 3.2 per cent Q-o-Q, in part due to a weak Indian Rupee. With the further benefit of the tariff hike, we expect Reliance Jio's Ebitda to rise 3.3 per cent Q-o-Q and 17.5 per cent Y-o-Y. We assume a blended average revenue per user (Arpu) of ₹206, up 1.5 per cent Q-o-Q and 14 per cent Y-o-Y," the brokerage said.

In addition, Kotak IE expects further recovery in retail business and projects retail Ebitda growth of 10 per cent Y-o-Y.

ICICI Securities

"Oil-to-chemicals segment to remain flattish Q-o-Q and may decline by 13.9 per cent Y-o-Y with an estimated $0.5/bbl Q-o-Q dip in gross refining margins (GRM), partly offset by steady petchem spreads. Upstream is likely to show softness Y-o-Y, as slightly lower production and higher government share of profit petroleum dents margins," the brokerage said. Reliance Industries is expected to report a sharp 14.5 per cent Y-o-Y growth in its retail business earnings in the March 2025 quarter, ICICI Securities said in a note. Reliance Jio is likely to see a 16.2 Y-o-Y and 2.2 per cent Q-o-Q increase in Ebitda."Oil-to-chemicals segment to remain flattish Q-o-Q and may decline by 13.9 per cent Y-o-Y with an estimated $0.5/bbl Q-o-Q dip in gross refining margins (GRM), partly offset by steady petchem spreads. Upstream is likely to show softness Y-o-Y, as slightly lower production and higher government share of profit petroleum dents margins," the brokerage said.

In addition, the retail segment earnings are likely to decline marginally on a quarterly basis, in line with seasonal trends. Overall, consolidated Ebitda is expected to rise by 4 per cent, however, PAT could decline by 5 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by higher depreciation and interest costs for the FY25 end.

Reliance Industries stock history

RIL stock has plunged nearly 20 per cent from its 52-week high of ₹1,608.8, touched on July 08, 2024. The company’s total market capitalisation stood at ₹17.51 trillion. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has surged around 7.5 per cent in CY25, compared to a 2.5 per cent increase in the Nifty50 index.

About Reliance Industries

Founded by Dhirubhai Ambani in 1958, Reliance Industries is an Indian multinational conglomerate. It operates in various sectors, including petrochemicals, refining, oil and gas exploration, retail, telecom, and media. Its subsidiaries include Reliance Retail, Reliance Jio Infocomm, and Reliance Petroleum.