Wall Street set for weaker open as investors await Trump's tariffs plans

Wall Street indexes were on track to open lower on Wednesday as investors awaited details of US President Donald Trump's tariff plans to assess their impact on the global economy, corporate earnings and inflation.
US stocks have been volatile in recent days, with investors preferring to hold safer assets such as gold and government bonds over risky equities, as they speculate about the extent of economic damage from the US-led tariff war.
Details of Trump's "Liberation Day" tariff plans were still being formulated and closely held ahead of a White House Rose Garden announcement ceremony scheduled for 4 pm ET (2000 GMT).
Futures extended losses after a Bloomberg report said China has taken measures to limit its companies from making investments in the US in an effort to gain more leverage in potential trade talks with the Trump administration.
Trump has said that his reciprocal tariffs aim to equalize the comparatively lower US tariff rates with those imposed by other nations. But the format of the duties was unclear with reports that Trump was considering a 20 per cent universal tariff.
The uncertainty around the specifics of the tariffs is heavily weighing on investors, prompting them to continue reducing their allocations to the US, said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG Group.
"If there are hints that they're going for a less draconian sort of tariffs, we could see some relief," he added.