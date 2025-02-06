Welspun Corp shares slip 3% after Q3 revenue takes a hit, declines 24% YoY

Welspun Corp shares declined 3 per cent on Thursday, logging an intraday low at Rs 710.05 per share on BSE. The stock declined after the company posted a 24 per cent decline in year-on-year (Y-o-Y) revenue in Q3.

Around 10:52 AM, Welspun Corp share price was down 1.65 per cent at Rs 720.45 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.23 per cent at 78,091.11. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 18,900.96 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 835 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 441 per share.

The company released its Q3 results on Wednesday after market hours. The report showed Welspun Corp's consolidated net profit increased 181 per cent at Rs 674.7 crore as compared to Rs 291.86 crore a year ago. However, the company's revenue slipped 24 per cent to Rs 3613.5 crore as compared to Rs 4749.7 crore a year ago.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter under review stood at Rs 478 crore as compared to Rs 471 crore a year ago. The company said it is on track to beat the full year Ebitda and return on return on capital employed (ROCE) guidance. Total order book as of December 31, 2025, stood at Rs 15,000 crore.

Welspun Corp is a part of the Welspun Group. It manufactures steel pipes and specialises in producing a wide range of pipes, including line pipes, spiral welded pipes, and coated pipes used in industries such as oil & gas, water supply, and infrastructure. With a focus on quality, innovation, and sustainability, Welspun Corp offers products like 3LPE and 3LPP coated pipes for added protection against corrosion.

The company operates manufacturing facilities in India, the Middle East, and the US, and serves clients in over 50 countries. Committed to sustainable practices, Welspun Corp prioritizes reducing carbon footprints and improving energy efficiency while continuing to be a global leader in the pipe manufacturing industry.

In the past one year, Welspun Corp shares have gained 25 per cent against Sensex's rise of 8.4 per cent.