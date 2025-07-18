Indiqube Spaces IPO to open on July 23; here's everything you need to know

Upcoming IPO: Indiqube Spaces is all set to launch its initial public offering ( Indiqube Spaces is all set to launch its initial public offering ( IPO ) on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. At the upper end, the company seeks to raise ₹700 crore, which is a combination of both fresh issue as well as an offer for sale (OFS) of equity shares. The bidding for anchor investors is slated to take place on July 22.

As investors await the opening of the public issue, here are the key details from the red herring prospectus (RHP) of Indiqube Spaces:

Indiqube Spaces IPO issue size

The public offering comprises a fresh issue of 27.4 million equity shares worth ₹650 crore and an OFS with promoters Meghna Agarwal and Rishi Das divesting up to 2.1 million equity shares, aggregating up to ₹50 crore.

The public issue will be available at a price band of ₹225–237 per share, with a lot size of 63 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 63 shares and in multiples thereof. A retail investor would require ₹14,931 to bid for a minimum of one lot or 63 shares of Indiqube Spaces IPO. To bid for a maximum of 13 lots or 819 shares, a retail investor would require ₹1,94,103.

The company has reserved not more than 75 per cent of the net offer for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), not more than 10 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs), and not less than 10 per cent for retail investors. Indiqube Spaces IPO price band, lot size

Indiqube Spaces IPO allotment, listing date The public subscription window to bid for the Indiqube Spaces IPO is likely to remain available till Friday, July 25, 2025. Following that, the basis of allotment of Indiqube Spaces IPO shares is expected to be finalised on Monday, July 28, 2025, with shares credited to investors' demat accounts by Tuesday, July 29, 2025. Indiqube Spaces shares are likely to list on BSE and NSE on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. Indiqube Spaces IPO objective Indiqube Spaces will not receive any proceeds from the OFS. "Each of the promoter selling shareholders will be entitled to their respective portion of the proceeds of the OFS in proportion to the equity shares offered by the respective promoter selling shareholders after deducting their proportion of offer expenses and relevant taxes thereon," said the company in its RHP.

The company, however, proposes to utilise the proceeds from the fresh issue for funding capital expenditure towards the establishment of new centers, as well as for the repayment/pre-payment, in full or in part, of certain borrowings availed by the company. Indiqube Spaces will further use the proceeds from the fresh issue for general corporate purposes. Indiqube Spaces IPO registrar, BLRM detail MUFG Intime India (formerly Link Intime India) acts as the registrar of the public issue, while ICICI Securities and JM Financial are the book running lead managers. About Indiqube Spaces Indiqube Spaces is a managed workplace solutions company offering comprehensive, sustainable, and technology-driven workplace solutions dedicated to transforming the traditional office experience. As per the RHP, the company manages a portfolio of 115 centers across 15 cities, consisting of 105 operational centres and 10 centres for which it has executed letters of intent. It covers 8.40 million square feet of area under management (AUM) in super built-up area (SBA), with a total seating capacity of 186,719 as of March 31, 2025.