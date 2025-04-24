Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 12:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Nestle falls 5% from day's high as Q4 profit slips; earnings decoded here

Nestle falls 5% from day's high as Q4 profit slips; earnings decoded here

The consumer giant reported a net profit fall of 5 per cent to ₹885.4 crore in the January-March quarter

Nestle

Nestle(Photo: Reuters)

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Nestle India slipped over 5 per cent from the day's high in Thursday's intraday session after it reported a 5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in its net profit for the March quarter of the previous financial year. 
 
The fast-moving consumer goods major's stock fell as much as 5.4 per cent from its day's high of ₹2,515 per share. As of 12:12 PM, the counter was down 1.31 per cent at ₹2,401.8, compared to the 0.29 per cent decline in the Nifty50 index. 
 
The company's shares snapped their two-day gain on Thursday but have recovered over 11 per cent from their lows of ₹2,160, which it hit in early April. The stock has risen 11 per cent this year, compared to a 2.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty50. The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹2.2 trillion, according to BSE data. The Nifty FMCG index was seen quoting 0.89 per cent lower at 56,972.  
 
 
Nestle Q4 results breakdown

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Why this Tata group company's stock slipped 6% in trade today; Details here

pills, pharma

This smallcap pharma stock surges 10%, nears record high. Do you own?

LTIMindtree

Analysts cut LTIMindtree share price target after Q4 nos; details here

Hindustan unilever, HUL

HUL slips 4% after posting Q4 results; Here's what's worrying investors

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

This smallcap healthcare company's stock rallied 19% after posting Q4 nos

 
The consumer giant reported a net profit fall of 5 per cent to ₹885.4 crore in the January to March quarter of the financial year 2025 (FY25), as compared to ₹934.1 crore in the same period last year. The fall in the bottom line came while the revenue from operations rose 4.5 per cent to ₹5,503.8 crore in the quarter under review. In the fourth quarter of the previous year, the company reported a revenue of ₹5,267.50 crore. 
 
However, the bottom line met the street's expectations as brokerages tracked by Business Standard expected Nestle's net profit to decline 9.12 per cent in the quarter ended March 31, 2025, on average, to ₹848.86 crore.
 
During the quarter, the company's operating margins or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation rose 3 per cent to ₹1,388.8 crore in the March quarter. The Ebita margin of Nestle contracted to 25.2 per cent from 25.6 per cent earlier. 
 
Meanwhile, Nestle reported their highest-ever domestic sales, having crossed the ₹5,235 crore mark, aided by improving volume growth. The March quarter also saw double-digit growth in beverages and confectionery, with three out of four product groups delivering healthy growth.  
 
Nestle's ₹6,500 crore capex plan
 
The FMCG giant said it will be investing ₹6,500 crore between 2020 and 2025 to develop new capabilities and capacities. "This not only demonstrates the strong demand for our products but also our commitment to manufacture in India and Make in India," Suresh Narayanan, chairman and managing director of Nestle India, said in the statement. "The Odisha factory, our 10th citadel of growth, is being set up with an initial investment of approximately ₹900 crore, in its first phase, to manufacture products from our foods (Prepared Dishes and Cooking Aids) portfolio."  
Nestle dividend announcement   The company announced a dividend of ₹10 per share for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. 
 

More From This Section

stock markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: HUL, Airtel, ICICI Bk drag Sensex 290 pts to 79,820; smallcaps outperform

mutual fund, large cap, fund houses, fund

Edelweiss MF launches BSE Internet Economy Index Fund; check key details

stock market trading

Panacea Biotec shares locked in 5% upper circuit; here's what to know

TVS Motor q4 results preview

TVS Motor Q4 preview: Analysts expect 47% jump in profit; check key factors

Earth temperature, ACs, high temeperature, summers, hotter summers, Voltas, Blue Star, Johnson Controls-Hitachi, Lloyds, Symphony, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, HSBC Global Research, heat in June, Blue Star and Hitachi, Crompton Greaves Cons

Havells vs Voltas vs Blue Star? Hot stocks for a cool summer; strategy here

Topics : Buzzing stocks The Smart Investor Markets FMCG Nestle India India Inc earnings corporate earnings Nifty50 earning stock market trading Nifty FMCG Consumer stock

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHindustan Unilever Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedQ4 Results TodayPahalgam Terrorist SketchDelhi HeatwaveIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon