Why are Dynamatic Technologies shares buzzing in trade on Nov 4? Find here

Dynamatic Technologies share price today: Dynamatic Technologies share price was buzzing in trade on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, with the scrip jumping up to 8.31 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹8,728.45 per share.

At 2 PM, Dynamatic Technologies share price was trading 6.32 per cent higher at ₹8,567.90 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.36 per cent lower at 83,674.53 levels.

Why did Dynamatic Technologies shares zoom in trade today?

Dynamatic Technologies shares surged in trade after the consortium of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), which is spearheading India’s 5th Generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme, announced the onboarding of Dynamatic Technologies as an exclusive partner for the project.

Arun Ramchandani, senior vice president & head of L&T Precision Engineering & Systems, said, “Adding Dynamatic Technologies as an exclusive partner to this consortium brings unmatched agility and precision to our mission. This partnership is as much about building a next-gen fighter jet as it is about redefining the Indian Aerospace industrial ecosystem”. The partnership will leverage Dynamatic’s global expertise in complex aerostructures and subsystems manufacturing for leading aerospace OEMs, alongside L&T’s engineering capabilities and BEL’s advanced electronics know-how. The collaboration is expected to strengthen indigenous aerospace manufacturing and accelerate the development of the AMCA fighter jet.

ALSO READ | Mukul Agrawal portfolio: What's driving Tatva Chintan to zoom 50% in 1 mth “We have been at the forefront of building supersonic aircraft structures for the past three decades. Our pioneering legacy, combined with advanced engineering expertise of Larsen & Toubro, brings together a unique partnership with the capabilities required to deliver India’s fifth-generation fighter aircraft,” said Udayant Malhoutra, CEO and managing director, Dynamatic Technologies. About Dynamatic Technologies Dynamatic Technologies Limited is a diversified Indian engineering company specialising in the design and manufacture of high-precision products across hydraulics, aerospace, and metallurgy. With a strong global footprint and a focus on innovation, the company supplies critical components to leading international OEMs in industries ranging from agriculture and construction to nce and aviation.