Why did Avenue Supermarts, operator of DMart, shares jumped 4% today?

The northward movement in Avenue Supermarts shares came after the company informed investors, after market hours on Tuesday, that its has opened a new store at Ratan Mall, Agra. The total number of stores as of date now stands at 421.

In Q4, Avenue Supermarts consolidated net profit fell 2.2 per cent to ₹551 crore due to lower operating margins.

The company, which runs DMart chain of supermarkets and hypermarkets, recorded a 16.8 per cent increase in its total revenue to ₹14,872 crore from ₹12,727 crore in the year-ago period.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) in the quarter ended March stood at ₹955 crore, as compared to ₹944 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. Ebitda margin stood at 6.4 per cent in Q4FY25 as compared to 7.4 per cent in Q4FY24. In FY25, its total revenue stood at ₹59,358 crore, as compared to ₹50,789 crore in FY24.