Zydus Wellness shares rally 7% as PPFAS picks up stake post True North exit
Zydus Wellness shares rallied 7 per cent on Wednesday, after True North exited by divesting its entire 7.27 per cent stakeSI Reporter Mumbai
Shares of Zydus Wellness rose another 7 per cent on Wednesday, a day after True North exited by divesting its entire 7.27 per cent stake in the company.
Zydus Wellness' stock
rose as much as 7.04 per cent during the day to ₹2,085.2 per share, the biggest intraday gain since July 3, 2024. The stock pared gains to trade 6.6 per cent higher at ₹2,080 apiece, compared to a 0.04 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 10:50 AM.
The trading volume on the counter was ten times the 20-day average of 11,876 shares for this time of day, according to Bloomberg data.
Shares of the company extended gains to their third day on Wednesday. The counter has risen 5.3 per cent this year, compared to a 5.1 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Zydus Wellness has a total market capitalisation of ₹13,218.31 crore. Track LIVE Stock Market Updates
True North exits Zydus Wellness
On Tuesday, Mumbai-based True North, through its affiliate Threpsi Care LLP, offloaded 46.27 lakh shares or 7.27 per cent stake in Zydus Wellness, as per the block deal on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
The shares were sold at an average price of ₹1,900 apiece, taking the transaction value to ₹879.15 crore. Parag Parikh Financial Advisory Services (PPFAS) mutual fund purchased the shares.
In August last year, True North's arm Threpsi Care LLP sold a 2.6 per cent stake in Zydus Wellness for ₹374 crore. Prior to that, the private equity firm in December 2023 offloaded a 1.23 per cent stake in the company for ₹127 crore.
Zydus Wellness Q4 results
In the fourth quarter ended March 2025, the company reported a 14.4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at ₹171.9 crore as compared to ₹150.3 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.
Consolidated total revenue from operations stood at ₹910.6 crore, as compared to ₹778 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at ₹740.5 crore, as compared to ₹632.2 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.
About Zydus Wellness
Zydus Wellness is a consumer wellness company. Its portfolio includes brands such as RiteBite Max Protein, Complan, Sugar Free, Sugar Free D’lite, I’m Lite, Glucon-D, Nutralite, Everyuth, and Nycil. Headquartered in Ahmedabad and Mumbai, the company has four manufacturing facilities across three locations - Aligarh, Ahmedabad and Sikkim.
