Home / Markets / News / Zydus Wellness shares rally 7% as PPFAS picks up stake post True North exit

Zydus Wellness shares rally 7% as PPFAS picks up stake post True North exit

Zydus Wellness shares rallied 7 per cent on Wednesday, after True North exited by divesting its entire 7.27 per cent stake

trading
trading
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 11:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shares of Zydus Wellness rose another 7 per cent on Wednesday, a day after True North exited by divesting its entire 7.27 per cent stake in the company. 
 
Zydus Wellness' stock rose as much as 7.04 per cent during the day to ₹2,085.2 per share, the biggest intraday gain since July 3, 2024. The stock pared gains to trade 6.6 per cent higher at ₹2,080 apiece, compared to a 0.04 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 10:50 AM. 
 
The trading volume on the counter was ten times the 20-day average of 11,876 shares for this time of day, according to Bloomberg data. 
 
Shares of the company extended gains to their third day on Wednesday. The counter has risen 5.3 per cent this year, compared to a 5.1 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Zydus Wellness has a total market capitalisation of ₹13,218.31 crore.  Track LIVE Stock Market Updates 

True North exits Zydus Wellness

On Tuesday, Mumbai-based True North, through its affiliate Threpsi Care LLP, offloaded 46.27 lakh shares or 7.27 per cent stake in Zydus Wellness, as per the block deal on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). 
 
The shares were sold at an average price of ₹1,900 apiece, taking the transaction value to ₹879.15 crore. Parag Parikh Financial Advisory Services (PPFAS) mutual fund purchased the shares.
 
In August last year, True North's arm Threpsi Care LLP sold a 2.6 per cent stake in Zydus Wellness for ₹374 crore. Prior to that, the private equity firm in December 2023 offloaded a 1.23 per cent stake in the company for ₹127 crore. 

Zydus Wellness Q4 results 

In the fourth quarter ended March 2025, the company reported a 14.4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at ₹171.9 crore as compared to ₹150.3 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.
 
Consolidated total revenue from operations stood at ₹910.6 crore, as compared to ₹778 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at ₹740.5 crore, as compared to ₹632.2 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

About Zydus Wellness

Zydus Wellness is a consumer wellness company. Its portfolio includes brands such as RiteBite Max Protein, Complan, Sugar Free, Sugar Free D’lite, I’m Lite, Glucon-D, Nutralite, Everyuth, and Nycil. Headquartered in Ahmedabad and Mumbai, the company has four manufacturing facilities across three locations - Aligarh, Ahmedabad and Sikkim. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 100 pts; Smallcaps gain; IndusInd up 5%, Hindustan Zinc down 6%

Eppleton Engineers IPO Day 2 update: Subscription surpasses 14x; GMP up 50%

EMS share price pops 2% on emerging lowest bidder for project worth ₹184 cr

Premium

This Adani-group stock flags BIG bullish signal; can it double from here?

Bharat Forge rises 2% on inking MoU with French company Turgis Gaillard

Topics :MarketsZydus WellnessBuzzing stocksMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYMARKETS WRAPNifty50S&P BSE Sensex

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 11:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story