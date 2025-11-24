Dilip Buildcon share price today: Construction firm Dilip Buildcon share price was in demand on Monday, November 24, 2025, with the scrip rising as much as 3.65 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹446.10 per share.

Around 12:00 noon, Dilip Buildcon share price was trading 1 per cent higher at ₹434.30 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading flat at 85,233.45 levels.

What led to the uptick in Dilip Buildcon share price today?

Dilip Buildcon shares jumped after the company announced that it has emerged as the lowest bidder (L-1) for the tender floated by the National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) , a government of India enterprise.

In an exchange filing, Dilip Buildcon said, “We are pleased to inform you that the Company has emerged as L-1 bidder for the tender floated by the National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), A Govt. of India Enterprises.” According to the filing, Dilip Buildcon has secured an order for the “MDO Contract for Development and Operation of Pottangi Bauxite Mines along with the Overland Conveyor Corridor (OLCC) and allied facilities,” involving a total mining quantity of 84 million tonnes. The project includes EPC work for the first three years, covering OLCC construction, road development, water intake facilities, and transportation, amounting to ₹1,750 crore.

This will be followed by mining operations for the subsequent 22 years, handling 77 million tonnes, valued at approximately ₹3,250 crore at the prevailing mining charge of ₹423 per tonne. ALSO READ | RDB Infra slips 3% after ED summons MD & CFO under money-laundering case The overall contract is estimated at ₹5,000 crore, excluding GST. Dilip Buildcon Q2 results Dilip Buildcon reported a sharp decline in its Q2FY26 performance, with consolidated revenues dropping 29.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) and 20.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Expenses also fell considerably by 30.8 per cent Q-o-Q and 21.8 per cent Y-o-Y, yet the reduction was not enough to prevent a profit decline.

Profit before tax slid 19.9 per cent Q-o-Q and 14.3 per cent Y-o-Y, while net profit dropped 21.1 per cent Q-o-Q and 19.5 per cent Y-o-Y. Earnings per share stood at ₹14.64, down 14.2 per cent from the previous quarter and 10.6 per cent from last year, reflecting the overall weakening financial performance during the quarter. Dilip Buildcon Limited is one of India’s leading Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) companies with a strong presence across the infrastructure landscape. Established in 1987 in Bhopal by Dilip Suryavanshi, who serves as its chairman and managing director, Dilip Buildcon has evolved from a regional road contractor into a diversified infrastructure player.