Why did Highway Infrastructure share zoom 13% in trade today? Find out here

Highway Infrastructure share price today: Shares of Highway Infrastructure, an infrastructure development and management company, were in demand on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, with the scrip rallying up to 12.98 per cent to an intraday high of ₹70.15 per share.

However, by 12:00 noon, Highway Infrastructure shares were off day’s high, but continued to trade 3.85 per cent higher at ₹64.48 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading flat at 84,650.59 levels.

Why did Highway Infrastructure share price rise today?

Highway Infrastructure shares rose after securing a contract worth approximately ₹329 crore from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI)

In an exchange filing, Highway Infrastructure said, “We would like to inform you that Highway Infrastructure Limited has received the Letter of Acceptance (LOA) of ₹328,77,77,777 for operation at Kaza Fee Plaza on ChilakaluripetVijayawada section of NH-16 from Km.355.000 to Km.437.500 (Length-82.5km) in the state of Andhra Pradesh.” Under the terms of the order, Highway Infrastructure will operate the Kaza Fee Plaza on the Chilakaluripet-Vijayawada section of NH-16 from Km 355.000 to Km 437.500 (82.5 km) in Andhra Pradesh. The scope also includes the upkeep and maintenance of adjacent toilet blocks, along with replenishment of consumable items. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE Updates | Meesho Share Price Today The order is expected to be executed in one year, Highway Infrastructure said.

Highway infrastructure IPO listing Highway Infrastructure shares made a strong debut on August 12, 2025, after concluding its initial public offering (IPO). The stock opened at ₹117 on the BSE, a premium of ₹47, or 67 per cent, over its issue price of ₹70. Likewise, on the NSE, the shares were listed at ₹115, translating to a premium of ₹45 or 64 per cent over the issue price. Highway infrastructure encompasses the expansive system of roads, expressways, bridges, tunnels, and interchanges that forms a nation’s core transportation network, enabling seamless movement of people and goods and supporting economic growth.