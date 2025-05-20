Why did NLC India share price rally 9% on May 20? Key details here

NLC India share price: NLC India shares rallied on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, with the scrip rising up to 8.73 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹257 per share.

However, by 11:00 AM, NLC India share prices were off day’s high and were trading 4.29 per cent higher at ₹246.50 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.12 per cent lower at 81,962.45 level.

Why did the NLC India share rise today?

NLC India share rose on the back of a strong quarter earnings. The company reported its Q4FY25 results on May 19, post market hours.

The revenue from operations jumped 8.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,836 crore in Q4FY25, from ₹3,540.6 crore in Q4FY24.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) soared 43 per cent annually to ₹861.4 crore in Q4FY25, from ₹602.2 crore in Q4FY24.

Subsequently, Ebitda margin expanded 544 basis points (bps) to 22.45 per cent, from 17.01 per cent a year ago.

For FY25, revenue from operations stood at ₹15,282.96 crore, as against ₹13,001.33 crore last fiscal year, marking a growth of 17.55 per cent.

Notably, the company posted its highest-ever Ebitda and PAT at ₹6,512.96 crore and ₹2,713.61 crore, respectively, for FY25.

About NLC India

NLC India, formerly known as Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited, is a prominent Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSE) under the Ministry of Coal.

The company is primarily engaged in lignite mining and power generation. With major operations in Neyveli, Tamil Nadu, and Barsingsar, Rajasthan, NLC India plays a vital role in the country's energy sector by extracting lignite and using it to fuel thermal power stations.

In addition to lignite-based power generation, NLC India has expanded into the renewable energy space, contributing to India’s clean energy goals.

The company operates several thermal power stations with a total capacity of approximately 3,640 MW and has built a renewable energy portfolio of over 1,421 MW, primarily from solar power.