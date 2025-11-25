Why did Premier Explosives share price rise 4% in early trade? Find here

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 9:39 AM IST
Premier Explosives share price today: Premier Explosives shares were buzzing in trade on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, with the scrip rising up to 3.65 per cent to an intraday high of ₹545.50 per share.
Around 9:25 AM, Premier Explosive shares were off highs, but continued to trade 1.14 per cent higher at ₹532.15 per share, even as BSE Sensex was trading marginally lower at 84,894.35 levels.
What triggered the up move in Premier Explosive shares today?
Premier Explosives shares surged after it secured an order worth ₹73.11 crore for the supply of defence product from an international client.
In an exchange filing, Premier Explosives said, “This is to inform you that our company, Premier Explosives Limited has received an export order worth ₹73.11 crore, for supply of defence products to be delivered within a period of 12 months.”
Premier Explosives said it is expected to deliver the project in 1 year or 12 months.
Earlier this month, the company had received an export order for ₹16.40 crore for supply of commercial explosives to be delivered within a period of 12 months from an international client.
At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) slipped 60 per cent Y-o-Y to 6.6 crore in the September quarter of FY26.
The order book at the end of the September quarter stood at 1297.1 crore.
Premier Explosives manufactures industrial explosives and detonators for mining, infrastructure, industrial, defence, and space applications. The company also provides operation and maintenance (O&M) services for solid propellant plants at ISRO’s Sriharikota Centre and the DRDO-managed Solid Fuel Complex at Jagdalpur.
Furthermore, it supplies key missile programmes, including Akash, Astra, and LRSAM, and produces critical defence components such as pyrogen igniters, explosive bolts, and other ammunition. Additionally, it manufactures bulk and packaged explosives, detonators, and accessories for mining and infrastructure projects.
