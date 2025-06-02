Home / Markets / News / Why did Spandana Sphoorty share price declined 10% in trade today?

The company reported its fourth quarter (Q4FY25) results on Friday, May 30, 2025, which showed a net loss of ₹434.3 crore as compared to a profit of ₹128.64 crore a year ago

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 1:09 PM IST
Spandana Sphoorty Financial shares lost 9.6 per cent in trade on Monday, June 2, 2025, logging a day's low at ₹262.35 per share on BSE. The selling pressure came after the company posted its Q4 results.
 
In the past one year, Spandana Sphoorty shares have gained 63 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of around 7 per cent.
 
At 12:50 PM, Spandana Sphoorty share price was down 6.7 per cent at ₹270.65 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.10 per cent at 81,369.78. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹1,929.87 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹803.6 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹214.7 per share.   ALSO READ: Why were Apollo Hospitals shares buzzing in a weak market? Find out here

Spandana Sphoorty Q4 results 2025

The company reported its fourth quarter (Q4FY25) results on Friday, May 30, 2025, which showed a net loss of ₹434.3 crore as compared to a profit of ₹128.64 crore a year ago. 
 
The revenue from operations of the company stood at ₹414.79 crore as compared to ₹669.09 crore a year ago, down 38 per cent. 
 
In FY25, asset under management (AUM) stood at ₹6,819 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y), down 43 per cent, as against ₹11,973 crore a year ago. The company's disbursement stood at ₹5,605 crore; down 48 per cent Y-o-Y, as compared to ₹10,688 crore.
 
Its standalone gross net profit asset (GNPA) and net non-performing asset (NNPA) stood at 4.85 per cent and 0.96 per cent respectively.
 
Spandana Sphoorty's net interest income (NII) stood at ₹1,228 crore; down 5 per cent Y-o-Y, as compared to ₹1,289 crore. 

About Spandana Sphoorty

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd. is a rural-focused non-banking financial company and a microfinance lender (NBFC-MFI) with a geographically diversified presence in India. The company offers income-generating loans under the joint liability group (JLG) model, predominantly to women from low-income households in rural areas. Spandana was started as an NGO in 1998 in Guntur, which later converted to an NBFC in 2004. In 2015, it became an NBFCMFI, licensed by the Reserve Bank of India.

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

