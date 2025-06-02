Why did Spandana Sphoorty share price declined 10% in trade today?

Spandana Sphoorty Financial shares lost 9.6 per cent in trade on Monday, June 2, 2025, logging a day's low at ₹262.35 per share on BSE. The selling pressure came after the company posted its Q4 results.

In the past one year, Spandana Sphoorty shares have gained 63 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of around 7 per cent.

Spandana Sphoorty Q4 results 2025 The company reported its fourth quarter (Q4FY25) results on Friday, May 30, 2025, which showed a net loss of ₹434.3 crore as compared to a profit of ₹128.64 crore a year ago. The revenue from operations of the company stood at ₹414.79 crore as compared to ₹669.09 crore a year ago, down 38 per cent. In FY25, asset under management (AUM) stood at ₹6,819 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y), down 43 per cent, as against ₹11,973 crore a year ago. The company's disbursement stood at ₹5,605 crore; down 48 per cent Y-o-Y, as compared to ₹10,688 crore.