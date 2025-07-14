Why did this Aditya Birla group company's stock decline 5% in trade today?

The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹303 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹130.9 per share.

Aditya Birla Money Q1 results

In the quarter ended Jun 30, 2025, the company's net profit stood at ₹15.3 crore as compared to ₹16.36 crore a year ago, down 6.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

Its total revenue from operation stood at ₹112.71 crore as compared to ₹119.41 crore a year ago, down 10 per cent. The total expenses for the quarter came in at ₹92.32 crore as compared to ₹97.40 crore a year ago.

The company's board along with the Q1 numbers approved the appointment of the following effective July 15, 2025:

Sangeet Sinha as the chief technology officer

Vivek Mahajan as the Head- PMS & portfolio manager

Hemant Thukral as the head- derivative research

Devanathan Sampathkumar as the head- internal audit

About Aditya Birla Money

The company offers a wide range of solutions including stock broking, portfolio management services, depository and e-insurance repository solutions and distribution of other financial products. It has a robust online and offline service model with a strong technological backbone to support customer base.