Why did Unimech Aerospace share zoom 5% on Muhurat 2025 trading? Details

Muhurat day trading 2025: Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing (Unimech Aerospace) share price was buzzing in trade on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, with the scrip rising up to 5.03 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹988.10 per share.

What led to the jump in Unimech Aerospace share price today?

Shares of Unimech Aerospace surged after the company announced the commissioning of two new manufacturing facilities at the KIADB Aerospace Park in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

The newly inaugurated Precision Engineering Facility (Unit 3), spread across 33,000 sq. ft., expands the company’s existing Peenya operations and will be dedicated to producing high-precision components and systems for the nuclear, aerospace, and oil and gas sectors. The second facility, a 30,000 sq. ft. Fabrication Unit (Unit 4), will manufacture engine stands for LEAP engines and other aero-engine programmes, along with self-elevating platforms for the domestic nuclear segment. The openings, presided over by the company’s founders, mark a significant capacity expansion and signal strong growth momentum across high-value industries. About Unimech Aerospace Unimech Aerospace is a Bangalore-based precision engineering company that manufactures high-complexity components and tooling for critical sectors such as aerospace, defence, energy and semiconductors. The company operates on a high-mix, low-volume model, delivering customised solutions with a strong focus on precision, quality and engineering excellence. Its core offerings include aerospace tooling for production and maintenance, electro-mechanical systems, complex mechanical assemblies and specialised components built to exact specifications.