Why did Unimech Aerospace share zoom 5% on Muhurat 2025 trading? Details

At 1:48 PM, Unimech Aerospace share price was trading 3.13 per cent higher at 970.15 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.29 per cent higher at 84,607.02 levels.

Unimech Aerospace is a Bangalore-based precision engineering company that manufactures high-complexity components and tooling for critical sectors such as aerospace, defence, energy and semiconductors.
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 2:12 PM IST
Muhurat day trading 2025: Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing (Unimech Aerospace) share price was buzzing in trade on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, with the scrip rising up to 5.03 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹988.10 per share. 
 
CATCH STOCK MARKET DIWALI MUHURAT TRADING 2025 UPDATES LIVE

What led to the jump in Unimech Aerospace share price today?

 
Shares of Unimech Aerospace surged after the company announced the commissioning of two new manufacturing facilities at the KIADB Aerospace Park in Bengaluru, Karnataka. 
 
The newly inaugurated Precision Engineering Facility (Unit 3), spread across 33,000 sq. ft., expands the company’s existing Peenya operations and will be dedicated to producing high-precision components and systems for the nuclear, aerospace, and oil and gas sectors. 
 
The second facility, a 30,000 sq. ft. Fabrication Unit (Unit 4), will manufacture engine stands for LEAP engines and other aero-engine programmes, along with self-elevating platforms for the domestic nuclear segment.
 
The openings, presided over by the company’s founders, mark a significant capacity expansion and signal strong growth momentum across high-value industries.

About Unimech Aerospace

 
Unimech Aerospace is a Bangalore-based precision engineering company that manufactures high-complexity components and tooling for critical sectors such as aerospace, defence, energy and semiconductors. The company operates on a high-mix, low-volume model, delivering customised solutions with a strong focus on precision, quality and engineering excellence. Its core offerings include aerospace tooling for production and maintenance, electro-mechanical systems, complex mechanical assemblies and specialised components built to exact specifications.
 
With a manufacturing approach centred on build-to-print and build-to-specifications capabilities, Unimech caters to a global customer base and derives a major share of its revenue from exports. Its products are supplied to leading international markets including the US, Germany and the UK, with aerospace giant Boeing among its prominent global clients.
 

First Published: Oct 21 2025 | 1:58 PM IST

