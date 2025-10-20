Asset quality improves, loan growth remains strong for ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank delivers steady performance in Q2FY26

ICICI Bank reported a satisfactory performance for the September quarter (Q2FY26), maintaining a return on assets (RoA) of around 2.3–2.4 per cent and improving asset quality. Provisions declined 26 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 50 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), while deposit costs fell 36 basis points in the first half, enabling a 3-bps Q-o-Q expansion in adjusted net interest margin (NIM).

The bank’s net profit grew 5.2 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 12,360 crore, supported by lower provisions and firm margins. Net interest income (NII) rose 7 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 21,530 crore, remaining flat sequentially.

Advances rise 10%, asset quality strengthens Advances grew 10.3 per cent Y-o-Y and 3.2 per cent Q-o-Q, while deposits were up 7.7 per cent Y-o-Y and largely flat sequentially. The CASA mix stood at 40.9 per cent. Fresh slippages declined to Rs 5,030 crore, compared with Rs 6,250 crore in the previous quarter. The gross NPA ratio fell to 1.58 per cent, while net NPA improved to 0.39 per cent. The gross annualised slippage ratio declined to 1.43 per cent, down 39 bps sequentially and 16 bps Y-o-Y. Credit costs fell to 0.26 per cent, reflecting a 27-bps Q-o-Q and 13-bps Y-o-Y decline.

The management said the expected credit loss (ECL) transition is unlikely to have a material impact, as the new norms remain in draft stage. Margins stable; costs rise modestly Management expects range-bound NIMs over the next two quarters. Other income fell 11 per cent Q-o-Q to Rs 7,580 crore due to lower treasury gains, though fee income remained robust. ALSO READ: Rupee dips 4.36% in Samvat 2081 as trade tensions weigh, bonds gain Operating expenses rose 12.4 per cent Y-o-Y and 3.6 per cent Q-o-Q to Rs 11,800 crore, taking the cost-to-income ratio to 40.6 per cent. Pre-provision operating profit (PPoP) declined 8 per cent Q-o-Q to Rs 17,290 crore.

Retail, business segments drive credit growth The business banking segment, which forms 21 per cent of the loan book, saw advances accelerate 24.8 per cent Y-o-Y and 6.5 per cent Q-o-Q to Rs 2.91 trillion. Retail loans, comprising 58 per cent of the total loan book, grew 2.4 per cent Q-o-Q to Rs 8.17 trillion. Within retail, credit cards grew 8.8 per cent Q-o-Q to Rs 58,800 crore, and mortgages rose 2.8 per cent to Rs 4,606 crore. The CASA ratio slipped 35 bps Q-o-Q to 40.9 per cent, though the average CASA mix improved 50 bps to 39.2 per cent. Deposits grew 0.3 per cent Q-o-Q and 7.7 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 16.13 trillion, led by savings deposits (up 1.4 per cent to Rs 4.52 trillion) and term deposits (up 0.9 per cent to Rs 9.54 trillion).

Focus on transaction banking and fee growth Management has identified transaction banking as a future growth driver, focusing on deepening corporate ecosystem linkages. Growth in this segment is expected to reflect higher transaction fees rather than loan expansion. Gross NPA additions from retail and rural portfolios were Rs 4,049 crore, compared with Rs 5,193 crore in the previous quarter. Provisions declined 49.6 per cent Q-o-Q to Rs 910 crore, while the bank continues to hold Rs 13,100 crore in contingency provisions. Margins, liquidity outlook steady NIMs benefited from lower deposit and borrowing costs and repricing of benchmark-linked loans. Of total domestic loans, around 55 per cent are linked to external benchmarks, 14 per cent to MCLR, and 31 per cent carry fixed rates.