Home / Markets / News / Asset quality improves, loan growth remains strong for ICICI Bank

Asset quality improves, loan growth remains strong for ICICI Bank

Lower provisions, healthy margins, and steady advances drive ICICI Bank's performance; management expects NIMs to remain stable in coming quarters

ICICI
The management said the expected credit loss (ECL) transition is unlikely to have a material impact, as the new norms remain in draft stage.
Devangshu Datta Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 7:43 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
ICICI Bank delivers steady performance in Q2FY26 
ICICI Bank reported a satisfactory performance for the September quarter (Q2FY26), maintaining a return on assets (RoA) of around 2.3–2.4 per cent and improving asset quality. Provisions declined 26 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 50 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), while deposit costs fell 36 basis points in the first half, enabling a 3-bps Q-o-Q expansion in adjusted net interest margin (NIM).
 
The bank’s net profit grew 5.2 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 12,360 crore, supported by lower provisions and firm margins. Net interest income (NII) rose 7 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 21,530 crore, remaining flat sequentially.
 
Advances rise 10%, asset quality strengthens 
Advances grew 10.3 per cent Y-o-Y and 3.2 per cent Q-o-Q, while deposits were up 7.7 per cent Y-o-Y and largely flat sequentially. The CASA mix stood at 40.9 per cent.
 
Fresh slippages declined to Rs 5,030 crore, compared with Rs 6,250 crore in the previous quarter. The gross NPA ratio fell to 1.58 per cent, while net NPA improved to 0.39 per cent. The gross annualised slippage ratio declined to 1.43 per cent, down 39 bps sequentially and 16 bps Y-o-Y. Credit costs fell to 0.26 per cent, reflecting a 27-bps Q-o-Q and 13-bps Y-o-Y decline.
 
The management said the expected credit loss (ECL) transition is unlikely to have a material impact, as the new norms remain in draft stage.
 
Margins stable; costs rise modestly 
Management expects range-bound NIMs over the next two quarters. Other income fell 11 per cent Q-o-Q to Rs 7,580 crore due to lower treasury gains, though fee income remained robust.
 
Operating expenses rose 12.4 per cent Y-o-Y and 3.6 per cent Q-o-Q to Rs 11,800 crore, taking the cost-to-income ratio to 40.6 per cent. Pre-provision operating profit (PPoP) declined 8 per cent Q-o-Q to Rs 17,290 crore. 
 
Retail, business segments drive credit growth 
The business banking segment, which forms 21 per cent of the loan book, saw advances accelerate 24.8 per cent Y-o-Y and 6.5 per cent Q-o-Q to Rs 2.91 trillion. Retail loans, comprising 58 per cent of the total loan book, grew 2.4 per cent Q-o-Q to Rs 8.17 trillion.
 
Within retail, credit cards grew 8.8 per cent Q-o-Q to Rs 58,800 crore, and mortgages rose 2.8 per cent to Rs 4,606 crore.
 
The CASA ratio slipped 35 bps Q-o-Q to 40.9 per cent, though the average CASA mix improved 50 bps to 39.2 per cent. Deposits grew 0.3 per cent Q-o-Q and 7.7 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 16.13 trillion, led by savings deposits (up 1.4 per cent to Rs 4.52 trillion) and term deposits (up 0.9 per cent to Rs 9.54 trillion).
 
Focus on transaction banking and fee growth 
Management has identified transaction banking as a future growth driver, focusing on deepening corporate ecosystem linkages. Growth in this segment is expected to reflect higher transaction fees rather than loan expansion.
 
Gross NPA additions from retail and rural portfolios were Rs 4,049 crore, compared with Rs 5,193 crore in the previous quarter. Provisions declined 49.6 per cent Q-o-Q to Rs 910 crore, while the bank continues to hold Rs 13,100 crore in contingency provisions.
 
Margins, liquidity outlook steady 
NIMs benefited from lower deposit and borrowing costs and repricing of benchmark-linked loans. Of total domestic loans, around 55 per cent are linked to external benchmarks, 14 per cent to MCLR, and 31 per cent carry fixed rates.
 
Management expects margins to remain stable in FY26 and is comfortable with current loan-to-deposit ratio (LDR) levels, anticipating liquidity improvement due to potential CRR cuts.
 
Fee income grew 10 per cent sequentially to Rs 6,490 crore, with retail, rural, and business banking contributing about 78 per cent of total fees.
 
Valuation supported by subsidiaries, strong fundamentals 
Analysts note that healthy loan growth, strong asset quality, and subsidiary value remain key positives for ICICI Bank. However, they caution that a potential management transition could weigh on near-term valuation sentiment.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

UTI AMC shares slide as profit halves; RBL Bank surges 9% on NBD deal

Premium

Strong volumes, uptick in margins to drive gains for Dixon Technologies

Samvat 2081: Gold & silver hot streak continues, stocks take a breather

Premium

Investors flag operating issues as Bira91 looks to raise fresh capital

Sebi proposes easing transfer, demat norms for pre-2019 securities

Topics :ICICI Bank ICICI GroupBanking Industry

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 7:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story