Friday, July 25, 2025 | 09:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / SBI Life rises 2% on posting Q1 results; Should you buy, sell or hold?

SBI Life rises 2% on posting Q1 results; Should you buy, sell or hold?

SBI Life Insurance Q1 results review: SBI shares rose 2.4 per cent in trade on Friday, on the BSE as the company posted Q1 results; here's what brokerages suggest

SBI Life Insurance

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

SBI Life Insurance Q1 results review: SBI Life shares rose 2.4 per cent in trade on Friday, on the BSE, after the company posted its Q1 results. The stock logged an intra-day high at ₹1,843.15 per share.
 
At 9:26 AM, SBI Life share price was trading 2.19 per cent higher at ₹1,837.7 per share on BSE. In comparison, BSE Sensex was down 0.5 per cent at 81,770.19. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹1,84,227.16 crore.   READ STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATES TODAY LIVE

SBI Life Q1FY26 results 

SBI Life Insurance reported a 14 per cent growth in net profit to ₹590 crore for the June quarter of the current financial year. The company's profit after tax stood at ₹520 crore in the April-June quarter of the previous financial year.
 
 
The company’s new business premium of the insurance firm rose to ₹7,270 crore during the period under review, compared to ₹7,033 crore in the June 2024 quarter.
 
Its renewal premium has increased 24 per cent to ₹10,550 crore as against ₹8,540 crore in the corresponding period ended on June 30, 2024.

Also Read

SBI Life Insurance

SBI Life Insurance Q1 results: Profit up 14% to ₹590 cr on premium growth

State Bank of India, SBI

₹25K cr SBI QIP draws bids worth ₹1 trn; LIC, domestic MFs lead chargepremium

D P Singh, Deputy Managing Director and Joint Chief Executive Officer, SBI MF

SBI MF enters SIF space with new offerings under 'Magnum' brand name: Dy MD

SBI Life Insurance

SBI Life, Vidyaniti acquire 4.25% stake in NHIT for Rs 1,100 crore

Amit Jhingran, MD & CEO, SBI Life Insurance

Shift in product mix will continue in FY26: SBI Life Insurance MD & CEOpremium

 
Asset Under Management (AUM) grew 15 per cent from ₹4,14,770 crore as on June 30, 2024, to ₹4,75,810 crore as on June 30, 2025, with a debt-equity mix of 60:40, it said.

SBI Life Q1 results analysis: Emkay Global Financial 

Emkay Global Financial Services has maintained a ‘Buy’ on SBI Life with an unchanged target of ₹2,100 per share, given the favourable risk reward. SBI Life’s Q1FY26 performance was impressive, with a healthy Value of New Business (VNB) margin of 27.4 per cent, up by 60 basis points (bps) year-on-year (Y-o-Y) as against the estimate of 27.5 per cent and 27 per cent, respectively, according to the brokerage.
 
“The market seems to be underappreciating its sustained performance delivery, which echoes in its FY17-25 numbers – it has compounded EV and VNB at 19.8 per cent and 24.4 per cent, respectively, without any external capital infusion while seeing interest rate movements, equity volatilities, and the Covid-19 shock,” the brokerage note read. 

SBI Life Q1 analysis: Nuvama Institutional Equities 

The brokerage continued with a ‘Buy’ rating and raised its target price to ₹2,250 per share from ₹2,100. SBI Life reported muted Q1FY26 individual Annualised Premium Equivalent (APE) growth of 6.4 per cent Y-o-Y due to a slowdown in linked products, while group APE surged 38.1 per cent Y-o-Y. VNB margin improved 60 bps Y-o-Y to 27.4 per cent as the mix came in favour of higher-margin business. This led to VNB expansion of 11.7 per cent Y-o-Y at ₹1,090 crore, up 6.2 per cent as compared to the brokerage estimate.
 
“We are maintaining FY26E/27E VNB, but increasing target valuation to 2.3x FY27E P/EV,” Nuvama said. 
 

More From This Section

Chemical factory, chemicals, SRF chemicals

Should you buy, sell or hold SRF shares post Q1 results? Find out herepremium

National stock exchange, NSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off lows, down 390pts; Nifty below 24,950; Bajaj Fin down 5.5%; IEX up 10%

NSDL

NSDL sets IPO price band at ₹760-800, opens July 30: Check key details

Nestle

Nestle shares slip 7% in two days of posting Q1; what should investors do?

Cyient

What to do with Cyient shares after Q1 results? Analysts decode what's nextpremium

Topics : SBI Life Insurance Buzzing stocks The Smart Investor Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY S&P BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Q1 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 9:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOMonarch Surveyor IPO AllotmentParliament Monsoon Session LIVEBank Stocks to BuyQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon