Patil Automation IPO opens on June 16: Check GMP, price band, key dates

Patil Automation IPO: The The initial public offering (IPO) of Maharashtra-based welding and line automation solutions company Patil Automation will open for public subscription on Monday, June 16. The ₹69.61 crore issue comprises a fresh issue of 5.8 million equity shares. There is no offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), not less than 35 per cent for retail investors, and 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs).

Here are the key details of Patil Automation IPO

Patil Automation IPO price band, lot size

Patil Automation has set the price band for its IPO in the range of ₹114 to ₹120 per equity share. The minimum lot size for an application is 1,200 shares. A retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹1,44,000 considering the upper price band, to bid for one lot. The minimum investment required for high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) is 2,88,000 for two lots or 2,400 shares.

Patil Automation IPO key dates According to the RHP, the three-day subscription window will, tentatively, close on Wednesday, June 18, 2025. The anchor investor bid period shall be one working day before the issue opening date. The basis of the allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on Thursday, June 19, 2025. Shares of Patil Automation will be listed on the NSE SME platform, tentatively, on Monday, June 23, 2025. Patil Automation IPO registrar, lead manager Purva Sharegistry is the registrar of the issue. Seren Capital is the sole book-running lead manager of the issue. Patil Automation IPO objective Patil Automation IPO grey market premium (GMP) The unlisted shares of Patil Automation were trading at ₹135 per share in the grey market on Thursday, commanding a GMP of ₹15 or 12.5 per cent compared to upper band price, according to sources tracking unofficial markets. According to the RHP, the company plans to utilise ₹62 crore from the net issue proceeds for capital expenditure towards the setup of a new manufacturing facility and ₹4 crore repayment of a portion of certain borrowings availed by the company. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

About Patil Automation Incorporated in 2015, Patil Automation is an automation solutions provider serving industrial clients, primarily in the automotive sector. The company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, testing and installing customised automation systems such as welding lines (spot welding, MIG and TIG), assembly lines, material handling machinery and special-purpose machinery, tailored to meet the specific requirements of its clients' production facilities. Its client base primarily comprises Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Tier I suppliers to Automotive OEMs and manufacturers of automotive components and sub-components, who seek to establish, expand, upgrade, modify or repair their production setup. Its manufacturing facility is located in the MIDC Chakan area of Village Sudumbre, Tehsil Maval, District Pune in Maharashtra.