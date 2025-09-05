Home / Markets / News / Wind energy stock down 34% in 1 yr, but Nuvama says 'Buy' again; here's why

Wind energy stock down 34% in 1 yr, but Nuvama says 'Buy' again; here's why

Inox Wind's wind turbine generator (WTG) business stands to benefit from the MNRE's Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) notification, effective July 31, 2025.

windmill, energy, Wind energy
Nuvama analysts noted that the INOXGFL Group has undergone a meaningful restructuring process, leaving it better positioned as a leaner, more integrated renewable energy platform. | (Photo: Reuters)
Tanmay Tiwary New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 8:19 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nuvama on Inox Wind: Brokerage firm Nuvama Institutional Equities has reiterated its ‘Buy’ call on Inox Wind Ltd (IWL) stock with an unchanged target price of ₹190, citing stronger execution visibility, balance sheet improvements, and favorable sector reforms.
 
“We foresee revenue visibility till FY27 backed by a 3.1 GW order book and retain ‘Buy’ with a target price (TP) of ₹190 at 30x FY27E WTG EPS plus DCF of O&M (IGEL),” Nuvama analysts Subhadip Mitra, Vikram Datwani, and Mahir Moondra said in a note dated September 4.
 
On the bourses, however, the Inox Wind stock has remained weak, falling over 34 per cent in the past year and shedding more than 21 per cent in the last three months.

Top reasons behind this move:

Restructuring strengthens business model

 
Nuvama analysts noted that the INOXGFL Group has undergone a meaningful restructuring process, leaving it better positioned as a leaner, more integrated renewable energy platform. 
 
Key changes include the merger of Inox Wind Energy Ltd (IWEL) into the WTG business, a rights issue aimed at deleveraging the balance sheet, and calibrated capacity expansion in wind. Subsidiaries, Inox Green Energy Services (IGESL) and Inox Renewable Solutions (IRSL), have also diversified operations, boosting long-term growth prospects.

Order book and execution guidance

 
Inox Wind’s wind turbine generator (WTG) business stands to benefit from the MNRE’s Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) notification, effective July 31, 2025. The policy is expected to reduce import reliance and improve the competitive positioning of domestic players.
 
The company has eliminated preference shares and promoter debt, further strengthening its financials. Execution guidance stands at 1.2 GW in FY26 and 2 GW in FY27, though Nuvama conservatively factors in 1.1 GW and 1.8 GW, respectively. 
 
Margin guidance has been raised to 18-19 per cent, versus 17-18 per cent earlier. The robust 3.1 GW order book offers nearly two years of visibility, diversified across turnkey and equipment-supply contracts. Working capital is set to improve to around 120 days, while the recent GST rate cut on wind equipment from 18 per cent to 5 per cent could lower tariffs and spur demand for domestic OEMs.

Subsidiaries drive diversification

 
Inox Green Energy Services, the O&M arm, has expanded into solar O&M, taking its portfolio to 5.3 GW with a target of 17 GW by FY27. It has also invested in a 2 GW special-situation asset and awaits NCLT approval for transferring its substation business into IRSL. These steps position IGESL as an asset-light player with potential for improved returns.
 
Meanwhile, Inox Renewable Solutions has begun manufacturing transformers, launched crane services, and is preparing to integrate IGESL’s substation business. It recently raised ₹1.75 billion at a ₹74 billion valuation, with a public listing expected in the next few quarters.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints at positive start for Sensex, Nifty; Asian markets trade higher

Stocks to Watch today: JB Chemicals, Poly Medicure, Biocon, Concor, NTPC

Three reasons why Gold prices may hit ₹1.4-lakh mark sooner than you think

Premium

Sebi likely to tweak its June reform proposal on governance of MIIs

Early GST euphoria gives way to mkt fatigue amid tariff, earnings worries

Topics :Share Market TodayStock AnalysisBSE SensexNifty50wind energy sectorWind energyInox Wind Share priceIndian equitiesBSE NSEMARKETS TODAYMarkets Sensex Nifty

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 8:02 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story