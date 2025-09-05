Stocks to Watch today: JB Chemicals, Poly Medicure, Biocon, Concor, NTPC

Stocks to Watch Today, Friday, September 05, 2025: Domestic equity markets could see a positive start on Friday, a day after the benchmarks gave up early euphoria to end marginally higher, following the government's unveiling of the revamped Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The early indicator of Nifty50 performance -- GIFT NIFTY -- was up 57 points at 24,884 as of 7:50 AM.

Most equity markets in Asia advanced, tracking a global rally, as key data points reinforced the expectations of a September rate cut by the Federal Reserve. The MSCI AC Asia Pacific index was up 0.45 per cent, last seen, buoyed by a rally in Japan's Nikkei (up 0.9 per cent) and Australia's S&P / ASX 200 (0.34 per cent).

Overnight, stocks on Wall Street hit a fresh record after US jobless claims rose to the highest since June. Traders will also eye the key jobs data on Friday, which is expected to extend the weakest stretch of US job growth since the pandemic, Bloomberg reported. The S&P 500 closed 0.83 per cent higher while tech-heavy Nasdaq was up 0.98 per cent. Back home, on Thursday, the BSE Sensex settled 150.30 points or 0.19 per cent higher at 80,718.01, while the Nifty50 rose 19.25 points or 0.08 per cent to end at 24,734.30. CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES

Meanwhile, below are some stocks to watch during today's session: JB Chemicals & Pharma: Torrent Pharmaceuticals has announced an open offer to acquire up to 4.17 crore equity shares of JB Chemicals, representing 26 per cent of its expanded share capital, at ₹1,639.18 per share, aggregating ₹6,842.80 crore in cash. Poly Medicure: Its step-down subsidiary entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with Wellinq Holdings B.V., Amsterdam, to acquire shares of Pendracare Holdings B.V. and Wellinq Medical B.V. Post-acquisition, Poly Medicure will hold 90 per cent economic rights in PendraCare Group. Biocon: The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) completed an inspection of Biocon Biologics' Bengaluru drug substance facility from August 26 to September 3, 2025, issuing a Form 483 with five procedural observations. The company said it will submit a corrective and preventive action plan and address the issues promptly.

Container Corp: The company signed an MoU with Bhavnagar Port Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. to operate and maintain the upcoming container terminal at Bhavnagar Port, Gujarat. BPIPL earlier secured 235 hectares on a 30-year lease from the Gujarat Maritime Board. NTPC: The company permanently The company permanently discontinued operations of Tanda Thermal Power Station Stage-I , comprising four units of 110 Megawatt (Mw) each, effective September 1, 2025, following approval from the competent authority. With this closure, NTPC's total installed and commercial capacity now stands at 82,926 Mw. RSWM: The company entered into a power supply and management agreement with Powerpulse Trading Solutions Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Green Energy Ltd., to procure renewable energy under the Group Captive Scheme.

Zydus Lifesciences: The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary Zydus Lifesciences Global FZE, entered into an exclusive licensing and supply agreement with Synthon BV, Netherlands, for Ozanimod Capsules in the U.S. market. RPP Infra Projects: The company received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) for an EPC work order worth ₹134.21 crore for the improvement of the Matheran-Neral-Kalamb road in Karjat, Raigad district, Maharashtra. Indo-Tech Transformers: The company has received a purchase order for the manufacture and supply of nine 125 MVA transformers. The total order value is ₹78.39 crore, plus applicable taxes. Varun Beverages: The company incorporated a joint venture company in India, White Peak Refrigeration Pvt. Ltd., to engage in the manufacturing of visi-coolers and other refrigeration equipment.