What's behind the 2% decline in Nifty Metal index today?

Nifty Metal index movement today

The Nifty Metal index slipped over 1 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Monday’s intra-day trade after reports suggested that the US government is likely to increase tariffs on imported steel and aluminium from existing 25 per cent to 50 per cent starting June 4. The move is aimed at supporting domestic manufacturing of metal in the US.

Following the news report, Nifty Metal index was down 1.6 per cent at the day's low of 9,047.95 on the NSE in intra-day trade on Monday. At 09:59 AM; Nifty Metal index recovered partially from its intra-day low, and was down 0.72 per cent at 9,127.10, as compared to 0.66 per cent decline in the Nifty 50.

ALSO READ: Mphasis, Infosys, TCS shares drop upto 7%; why are IT stocks falling today? Shares of Hindalco Industries, National Aluminium (Nalco), Vedanta, Lloyds Metals and Energy, Welspun Corp, Steel Authority of India (SAIL), Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Hindustan Copper, Jindal Stainless and Jindal Steel and Power were down in the range of 2 per cent to 2.5 per cent on the NSE in intra-day trade. US government likely to increase tariffs on imported steel and aluminium On May 30, President Donald Trump announced that he would double the existing 25 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from June 4. This hike comes under Section 232 of the US Trade Expansion Act of 1962, a law that allows the president to impose tariffs or other trade restrictions if imports are deemed a threat to national security.

According to a Bloomberg report, the US President Donald Trump said he would be increasing tariffs on steel and aluminum to 50 per cent from 25 per cent, saying the move would help protect American workers, as he visited a United States Steel Corp. plant on Friday. The new 50 per cent level also offers a backstop for Trump’s promise that the US Steel-Nippon deal, which he opposed on the campaign trail, would benefit steelworkers in the critical battleground state of Pennsylvania, the Bloomberg reported. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT Tariff hike steel, aluminium by US to impact Indian exporters

For India, the consequences are direct, the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said. In 2024-25, India exported $4.56 billion worth of iron, steel, and aluminium products to the US, with key categories, including $587.5 million in iron and steel, $3.1 billion in articles of iron or steel, and $860 million in aluminium and related articles. "These exports are now exposed to sharply higher US tariffs, threatening the profitability of Indian producers and exporters," GTRI founder Ajay Srivastava said. India has already issued a formal notice at the World Trade Organization (WTO) signaling its intention to impose retaliatory tariffs on US goods in response to the earlier steel tariffs, PTI reported. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT