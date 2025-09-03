Yes Bank stock up 3% on CCI nod for this deal; check more details inside

Yes Bank share price today: Shares of private sector lender gained over 3 per cent on Wednesday to hit an intraday high of ₹20.25 on the NSE after the Shares of private sector lender gained over 3 per cent on Wednesday to hit an intraday high of ₹20.25 on the NSE after the Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation's (SMBC) proposal to acquire up to 24.99 per cent stake in the lender.

At 12:45 PM, Yes Bank's share price was quoting 3.3 per cent higher at ₹20.2 per share against the previous close of ₹19.55 on the NSE. In comparison, NSE Nifty50 was trading at 24,626.7 levels, up 47 points or 0.2 per cent. The market capitalisation of the private lender stood at ₹63,146.86 crore. The stock has jumped 22 per cent from the 52-week low of ₹16.02 touched on March 12, 2025.

What's driving Yes Bank stock today? The stock price increased after the fair trade regulator, the Competition Commission of India, on Tuesday approved SMBC's stake purchase in Yes Bank. “The proposed combination relates to the acquisition of share capital and voting rights of Yes Bank by Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC),” the CCI said in a release. In May this year, Yes Bank disclosed that SMBC planned to acquire a 20 per cent stake in Yes Bank for $1.6 billion. The acquisition was through a secondary stake purchase, involving 13.19 per cent from the State Bank of India (SBI) and 6.81 per cent from seven other shareholders, including Axis Bank, Bandhan Bank, Federal Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank. This marks the largest cross-border merger and acquisition deal in India's financial sector.

After the transaction, SMBC will become the single-largest shareholder of Yes Bank. SMBC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (SMFG). SMFG is the second-largest banking group in Japan, with total assets of $2 trillion as of December 2024, and has a strong global presence. SMBC's acquisition follows the March 2020 reconstruction scheme, when SBI and a consortium of lenders stepped in to rescue Yes Bank. The approval comes after the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) approval last month for SMBC's proposal to acquire up to 24.99 per cent of Yes Bank's paid-up capital and voting rights.