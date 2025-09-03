MOIL jumps 8% on achieving highest-ever Aug production of 1.45 lakh tonnes
MOIL shares gained 8.4 per cent and registered an intra-day high at ₹374.1 per share on BSE, after the company said it has achieved highest-ever August production of 1.45 lakh tonnesSI Reporter Mumbai
MOIL shares gained 8.4 per cent on Wednesday and registered an intra-day high at ₹374.1 per share on BSE. At 12:22 PM, on BSE, MOIL share price
was trading 4.89 per cent higher at ₹361.65 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex
was up 0.16 per cent at 80,287.51.
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹7,359.04 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹413.9 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹280.6.
Why did MOIL shares rise in trade?
The buying on the counter came after the company said it has sustained its performance momentum by achieving its highest-ever August production of 1.45 lakh tonnes, registering an impressive 17 per cent growth over the corresponding period last year (CPLY).
On the sales front, the company also delivered strongly with 1.13 lakh tonnes of sales in August 2025, reflecting a remarkable 25.6 per cent growth year-on-year.
Further, during April–August 2025, MOIL recorded its best-ever performance with 7.92 lakh tonnes of production, up 9.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 50,621 meters of exploratory drilling, up 8.6 per cent Y-o-Y.
SMGR (Mn-30 per cent and Mn 25 per cent) and Fines grades prices were decreased by 3 per cent. The prices of SMGR (Mn 20 per cent) and Metal Mandi Fines, namely (UKF532, DBF575 and MSF592) grades were decreased by 3 per cent.
The prices of all chemical grades have been increased by 3 per cent, and the basic price of ₹2,05,000 PMT of EMO was continued.
MOIL is a Schedule “A” Miniratna Category-I company. It was originally incorporated as Manganese Ore (India) Limited. MOIL produces and sells different grades of Manganese Ore.
MOIL has also set up a plant based on indigenous technology to manufacture 1,500 MT per annum capacity of Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide (EMD). This product is used for the manufacture of dry battery cells.
