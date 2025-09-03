The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹7,359.04 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹413.9 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹280.6.

In one year, MOIL shares lost 11.4 per cent, as compared to Sensex’s decline of 2.9 per cent.

Why did MOIL shares rise in trade?

The buying on the counter came after the company said it has sustained its performance momentum by achieving its highest-ever August production of 1.45 lakh tonnes, registering an impressive 17 per cent growth over the corresponding period last year (CPLY).

On the sales front, the company also delivered strongly with 1.13 lakh tonnes of sales in August 2025, reflecting a remarkable 25.6 per cent growth year-on-year.

Further, during April–August 2025, MOIL recorded its best-ever performance with 7.92 lakh tonnes of production, up 9.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 50,621 meters of exploratory drilling, up 8.6 per cent Y-o-Y.