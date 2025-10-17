Home / Markets / News / Eternal cracks 9% post Q2 results; will stock hit ₹300-mark or jump back?

Eternal cracks 9% post Q2 results; will stock hit ₹300-mark or jump back?

Eternal stock is seen testing the 20-DMA support following the 9% fall in the last two trading sessions. Chart suggests the stock, which has gained 82% so far in FY26 can rally another 14% from here.

Zomato
Eternal outlook: The stock can potentially rally to ₹391 levels, hint tech charts. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Rex Cano Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 11:30 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Eternal stock outlook post Q2 results: Eternal, formerly known as Zomato, stock has cracked 9.4 per cent in the last two trading sessions after the company reported a sharp drop in Q2 net profit. The stock from a high of ₹368.45 yesterday, fell to an intra-day low of ₹333.75 on Friday.  Eternal, on Thursday, during market hours reported a sharp 65 per cent dip in the September 2025 quarter net profit at ₹65 crore as against ₹176 crore in the corresponding year ago quarter. Revenue, however, soared 183 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹13,590 crore from ₹4,799 crore.  Analysts reckon that despite the dip in profit, Eternal commands an advantage owing to strong cash balances and a cash-generating food delivery business. READ MORE  Meanwhile, on technical charts, Eternal stock is seen testing support at its 20-Day Moving Average (20-DMA), which stands at ₹338. Here's a detailed technical analysis on the stock. 

Eternal

Current Price: ₹342  Likely Target: ₹391  Upside Potential: 14.3%  Support: ₹327; ₹318; ₹300  Resistance: ₹356; ₹369  Eternal stock looks favourably placed on the technical charts across time-frames, as the stock has zoomed over 82 per cent in the last seven straight months - i.e. since the start of the financial year 2025-26. 
 
  Given the phenomenal rally, select momentum oscillators are placed in overbought zone; but are yet to show any signs of reversal; hence the stock may continue to trade with a positive bias. On the upside, the stock can potentially rally to ₹391 levels. The recent high at ₹369 is likely to act as a hurdle.  ALSO READ: Q2 results today: RIL, Tata Tech, Hindustan Zinc, JSW Energy on Oct 17  On the other hand, near-term support for Eternal stock stands at ₹327; below which support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹318 and ₹300-mark. Interim resistance for the stock is visible around ₹356. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex tops 84,000-mark; Nifty above 25,750; Nifty Bk at record after 73 sessions

Kings Infra Ventures shares jump 6%; what's boosting investor interest?

Whirlpool India shares soar 8% on strategic licensing agreements; details

HAL, BDL, Data Patterns rally up to 5%; why defence stocks in focus today?

Large vs mid vs small caps: Where to look for alpha in Samvat 2082?

Topics :ZomatoMarket technicalsstocks technical analysisTrading strategiesstock market betstechnical analysistechnical chartsTrading callsQ2 results

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 11:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story