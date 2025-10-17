Eternal cracks 9% post Q2 results; will stock hit ₹300-mark or jump back?

Given the phenomenal rally, select momentum oscillators are placed in overbought zone; but are yet to show any signs of reversal; hence the stock may continue to trade with a positive bias. On the upside, the stock can potentially rally to ₹391 levels. The recent high at ₹369 is likely to act as a hurdle.On the other hand, near-term support for Eternal stock stands at ₹327; below which support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹318 and ₹300-mark. Interim resistance for the stock is visible around ₹356.