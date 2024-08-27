'Avoid shady trading apps': NSE, BSE íssue alert against trading scams

The country’s two primary stock exchanges – the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) – have cautioned investors against “unscrupulous persons and entities falsely claiming to offer trading opportunities”.

In an advisory issued for investors, the two stock exchanges specified that fraudulent actors are using both Indian and international phone numbers, as well as social media accounts, to orchestrate their schemes. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"It has been brought to the Exchanges' attention that some unscrupulous persons or entities, operating through Indian and international mobile numbers and social media platforms, are falsely claiming to offer trading opportunities through Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) or Foreign Institutional Investor (FII) schemes, impersonating reputed financial institutions," the advisory read.

Avoid shady social media groups

"Investors should understand that investments offering high returns usually involve high risks and could be fraudulent," said the advisory.

Most common forms of scams

The advisory also listed some of the most common forms of scams. Here are a few of the major ones:

Claims of association with reputable individuals/organisations

Providing unregulated trading platforms and unauthorised trading applications

Luring investors to join or create institutional accounts and guaranteeing high returns with an official account

Offering guaranteed returns on investments in the Capital, Forex, or Commodities markets

Offering services to handle investors' trading accounts and requesting their login credentials

'Report fraud to Chakshu'

In cases of suspected fraud, the exchanges advised investors to report it to the Chakshu facility (https://bsmedia.business-standard.comwww.sancharsaathi.gov.in). If an investor has already lost money, they should report the incident to the cybercrime helpline at 1930 or via http://www.cybercrime.gov.in. Additionally, investors are advised to refer to the stock exchanges' web pages to verify the authenticity of trading apps.