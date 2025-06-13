Gains for building material majors capped by outlook, price rally

Muted revenue growth and margin pressures continue to dog the listed building material majors. Companies in the pipes, tiles and wood panel segments are facing demand issues, destocking, and weak operating leverage that have dented their financials in the March (Q4FY25) quarter. Given the weak sentiment, brokerages believe a rebound in the near term is unlikely. Further, given that these stocks have delivered an average return of 27 per cent over the past three months, some could face further downgrades.

BOB Capital Markets says revenue for its building materials universe grew at a muted pace of 2.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in Q4FY25. This was the ninth consecutive quarter of sluggish growth due to tepid demand. Margins, too, fell by 218 basis points Y-o-Y to 12.8 per cent.

Utkarsh Nopany of the brokerage says the margin fall was on account of high discounts offered to dealers in view of the rise in competitive intensity in a soft demand environment. Tiles was the worst-performing sector on the operational front across the three segments. Most brokerages also pointed out the impact of lower government spending, liquidity issues, destocking, and lower leverage for the operational underperformance of the sector. Says Udit Gajiwala of YES Securities, “Q4FY25 was a difficult quarter for all building material companies. Demand across segments remained soft owing to a slump in construction activities and no major pick-up in government works. Credit crunch in some regions and elevated competition further accelerated the pain for companies.”

Nuvama Research, too, views the performance of home décor players in the quarter as lacklustre. While operating profit and net profit of plastic pipe players contracted by 10 per cent and 7 per cent respectively due to destocking and lower government spending, tile players were hurt by weak demand and posted top line growth of just 2 per cent. In the wood panel space, while revenue grew 7 per cent Y-o-Y, operating and net profit fell by 9 per cent and 41 per cent respectively due to high competitive intensity and timber prices. The near-term outlook for the three segments is not too encouraging. YES Securities points out that there have been earnings downgrades for all the companies in its coverage. Further, given the bleak demand environment and no major green shoots in sight, the brokerage has revised its target multiples for a majority of the companies. APL Apollo and Greenply Industries are its top picks.