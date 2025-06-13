Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Gains for building material majors capped by outlook, price rally

Gains for building material majors capped by outlook, price rally

Muted revenue growth, price competition and destocking drag Q4FY25 earnings of tile, pipe and wood panel makers, with brokerages signalling further near-term weakness

Capital markets
premium
Most brokerages also pointed out the impact of lower government spending, liquidity issues, destocking, and lower leverage for the operational underperformance of the sector.
Ram Prasad Sahu New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 5:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Muted revenue growth and margin pressures continue to dog the listed building material majors. Companies in the pipes, tiles and wood panel segments are facing demand issues, destocking, and weak operating leverage that have dented their financials in the March (Q4FY25) quarter. Given the weak sentiment, brokerages believe a rebound in the near term is unlikely. Further, given that these stocks have delivered an average return of 27 per cent over the past three months, some could face further downgrades.
 
BOB Capital Markets says revenue for its building materials universe grew at a muted pace of 2.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in Q4FY25. This was the ninth consecutive quarter of sluggish growth due to tepid demand. Margins, too, fell by 218 basis points Y-o-Y to 12.8 per cent.
 
Utkarsh Nopany of the brokerage says the margin fall was on account of high discounts offered to dealers in view of the rise in competitive intensity in a soft demand environment. Tiles was the worst-performing sector on the operational front across the three segments.
 
Most brokerages also pointed out the impact of lower government spending, liquidity issues, destocking, and lower leverage for the operational underperformance of the sector.
 
Says Udit Gajiwala of YES Securities, “Q4FY25 was a difficult quarter for all building material companies. Demand across segments remained soft owing to a slump in construction activities and no major pick-up in government works. Credit crunch in some regions and elevated competition further accelerated the pain for companies.”
 
Nuvama Research, too, views the performance of home décor players in the quarter as lacklustre. While operating profit and net profit of plastic pipe players contracted by 10 per cent and 7 per cent respectively due to destocking and lower government spending, tile players were hurt by weak demand and posted top line growth of just 2 per cent. In the wood panel space, while revenue grew 7 per cent Y-o-Y, operating and net profit fell by 9 per cent and 41 per cent respectively due to high competitive intensity and timber prices.
 
The near-term outlook for the three segments is not too encouraging. YES Securities points out that there have been earnings downgrades for all the companies in its coverage. Further, given the bleak demand environment and no major green shoots in sight, the brokerage has revised its target multiples for a majority of the companies. APL Apollo and Greenply Industries are its top picks.
 
Nuvama Research believes that demand pickup in tiles and pipes will be a challenge, even as anti-dumping duty and Bureau of Indian Standards implementation in pipes and cost-cutting in tiles bode well for the two segments. Though falling timber prices are positive for wood panel players, continued oversupply hurts growth, say analysts led by Sneha Talreja of the brokerage. APL Apollo, Venus Pipes and Greenply Industries are its top picks in the sector.
 
While the near-term outlook is cloudy, ICICI Securities believes that the medium term is positive for the tiles and bathware segment. “We expect a healthy housing market to drive growth for tiles and bathware companies in the medium term, as many real estate projects launched CY21 onward should start seeing completion from CY25. Operating profit margin, too, will likely improve driven by operating leverage and benign raw material prices.” The brokerage has a ‘buy’ rating on Cera Sanitaryware but downgraded Kajaria Ceramics to ‘hold’ and Somany Ceramics to ‘add’.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Aviation stocks fall after Air India Boeing 787 crash kills over 200

Sensex, Nifty decline amid geopolitical tension and trade uncertainty

Premium

Near-term volumes and margins for Bosch likely to remain under pressure

Premium

India Inc growth forecast cut despite robust Q4 showing: Analysts

CtrlS Datacenters partners with BSE to power digital infrastructure

Topics :Stock MarketThe Smart InvestorMarketsstock markets

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story