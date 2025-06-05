RBI rate cut hopes lift Sensex, Nifty; banks and Reliance lead gains

Reliance Industries advanced after JP Morgan raised its target price, citing improved earnings prospects. ICICI Bank gained on expectations of a third consecutive rate cut by the RBI on Friday, with subdued inflation providing room to prioritise economic growth. HDFC Bank also contributed to the gains, rising 0.5 per cent.

Sectorally, rate-sensitive stocks—including PSU banks, NBFCs and auto—remained in focus. Pharma and healthcare indices rose over a per cent each amid optimism around a potential India–US trade deal, as American officials held talks in New Delhi. A dip in the US 10-year bond yield, reflecting a slowing US economy, further supported sentiment in emerging markets like India.

ALSO READ: BEL secures ₹2,323 crore missile system spares orders for Navy ships Siddhartha Khemka, head of research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said, ‘Markets are likely to consolidate with a positive bias, supported by favourable macro cues and sectoral momentum.’

Market breadth remained strong, with 2,257 stocks advancing against 1,725 declines. Nearly two-thirds of Sensex constituents ended higher, with Eternal leading the pack—soaring 4.5 per cent and emerging as the third-largest contributor to the index’s gains.