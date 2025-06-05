Home / Markets / Stock Market News / RBI rate cut hopes lift Sensex, Nifty; banks and Reliance lead gains

RBI rate cut hopes lift Sensex, Nifty; banks and Reliance lead gains

Sensex climbs 444 points and Nifty 131 on Thursday, with ICICI Bank and Reliance driving gains ahead of the RBI policy meet and amid supportive global cues

BSE, STOCK MARKETS
Market breadth remained strong, with 2,257 stocks advancing against 1,725 declines. Nearly two-thirds of Sensex constituents ended higher, with Eternal leading the pack—soaring 4.5 per cent and emerging as the third-largest contributor to the index’s
Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 6:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indian equities climbed on Thursday as investors anticipated a rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The Sensex rose 444 points (0.5 per cent) to close at 81,442, while the Nifty gained 131 points (0.5 per cent) to settle at 24,751. The rally was led by strong performances in ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries.
 
Reliance Industries advanced after JP Morgan raised its target price, citing improved earnings prospects. ICICI Bank gained on expectations of a third consecutive rate cut by the RBI on Friday, with subdued inflation providing room to prioritise economic growth. HDFC Bank also contributed to the gains, rising 0.5 per cent.
 
Sectorally, rate-sensitive stocks—including PSU banks, NBFCs and auto—remained in focus. Pharma and healthcare indices rose over a per cent each amid optimism around a potential India–US trade deal, as American officials held talks in New Delhi. A dip in the US 10-year bond yield, reflecting a slowing US economy, further supported sentiment in emerging markets like India.
 
Siddhartha Khemka, head of research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said, ‘Markets are likely to consolidate with a positive bias, supported by favourable macro cues and sectoral momentum.’ 
 
Market breadth remained strong, with 2,257 stocks advancing against 1,725 declines. Nearly two-thirds of Sensex constituents ended higher, with Eternal leading the pack—soaring 4.5 per cent and emerging as the third-largest contributor to the index’s gains.
 
Ajit Mishra, SVP–research at Religare Broking, noted, ‘The Nifty has reclaimed its 20-daily exponential moving average. Sustaining above this level is crucial for further upside; otherwise, profit-taking could resurface.’
 
Going forward, global cues—including US trade negotiations and economic trends—will influence market direction.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Five-year bond rally fizzles as yields price in rate cuts, focus shifts

Premium

Near-term volumes and margins for Bosch likely to remain under pressure

Benchmarks extend losses for third session in a row; Sensex down 636.24 pts

Premium

Cummins India's growth engines should continue to deliver in FY26

Premium

Market returns rarely move in lockstep with monsoon rain, shows data

Topics :SensexNiftystock market rallyMarket news

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 6:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story