Home / Markets / Stock Market News / RBI's GDP projections, gains in IT stocks help Indian shares trade higher

RBI's GDP projections, gains in IT stocks help Indian shares trade higher

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 1% at 23,060 points and the S&P BSE Sensex added 1.2% to 75,941 points after the rate decision

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
RBI raised the real GDP for the current financial year to 7.2 per cent from 7 per cent. (File photo)
Reuters BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 1:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

BENGALURU: Indian shares traded higher on Friday, aided by gains in IT stocks, and as the country's central bank raised its growth expectations for the current fiscal year while keeping interest rates unchanged as expected.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 1 per cent at 23,060 points and the S&P BSE Sensex added 1.2 per cent to 75,941 points after the rate decision.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept its key interest rate unchanged in a widely expected move as robust economic growth continues to provide space to focus on bringing down inflation, and raised the real gross domestic product for the current financial year to 7.2 per cent from 7 per cent.

The revision reaffirms that the central bank remains upbeat on growth, said Sakshi Gupta, principal economist, HDFC Bank, Gurugram.

On the day, all thirteen sectors were trading in the green.

Heavyweight IT stocks gained 3 per cent after major central banks kick-started their rate easing cycle, adding to expectations that the US Federal Reserve could follow suit.

Wipro, India's no.4 IT company, advanced 5per cent and was the top gainer on the IT index after winning an order worth $500 mln from a US-based communication services provider.

Bajaj Finance rose 3 per cent after its housing finance unit approved an initial public offering to raise 40 billion rupees.

Investors now await the US non-farm payrolls report, due later in the day, which could influence the trajectory of interest rates in the US, a key market for IT firms.

Also Read

India Q4 GDP numbers today: Will the actual data match the predictions?

India's GDP growth rate jumps to 7.8% in Q4; FY24 growth at 8.2%

RBI's Monetary Policy Committee second meeting of FY25 from June 5-7

Bajaj Auto working on CNG bike, to hit road in June: MD Rajiv Bajaj

Q3FY24 preview: Profit seen flat for HCLTech, Wipro's may drop 11% YoY

Asia shares set for weekly gains as major central banks cut rates

Tuesday's stock market meltdown shaves off Rs 1.4 trillion of MF AUM

Markets extend gains as govt formation nears; Vix slumps for second day

Investors' wealth surges Rs 21 trn in two days of stock market recovery

Asia stocks rally as US Fed rate cut bets gather momentum; ECB in focus

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaIT stocksIndia inflationGDP growthRBI repo ratestockssharesNSE Nifty50 benchmark index

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 1:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story