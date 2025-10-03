- Recovery outlook: The company expects a gradual recovery in the second half of FY26, after recent quarters were held back by weak urban demand and heightened competition.
- Segment dynamics: While the entry-level toothpaste segment is under demand pressure, the premium segment continues to post healthy growth.
- Pricing advantage: Ninety-five per cent of its portfolio — covering toothpaste and toothbrushes — has seen GST rates reduced, enabling the company to cut prices by 7-14 per cent.
- Long-term growth: Colgate’s prospects remain supported by its core toothpaste brands and premiumisation strategy through science-backed innovations, with valuations appearing fair at 42x FY27 earnings — in line with the five- and ten-year range of 41–42x.
