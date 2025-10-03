India’s equity market has weakened after two straight years of strong double-digit gains. The benchmark BSE Sensex fell 4.8 per cent in the 12 months to September 2025, marking its poorest annual showing in over a decade. This contrasts with a 28.1 per cent surge in the year to September 2024 and a 14.6 per cent rise in the prior year. As a result, the index has now delivered negative returns in three of the past six years ended September.

The latest decline has, however, pulled down valuations from the record highs of 2024. Several blue-chip stocks are now trading at more appealing levels, creating opportunities for long-term investors. Still, caution is warranted as valuations across the wider market remain above long-term averages, making selective investing essential.