Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Beaten-down stocks Part 5: Colgate-Palmolive India can be a great buy

Beaten-down stocks Part 5: Colgate-Palmolive India can be a great buy

Colgate's prospects remain supported by its core toothpaste brands and premiumisation strategy through science-backed innovations, with valuations appearing fair at 42x FY27 earnings

Colgate-Palmolive, Colgate
Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 5:25 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s equity market has weakened after two straight years of strong double-digit gains. The benchmark BSE Sensex fell 4.8 per cent in the 12 months to September 2025, marking its poorest annual showing in over a decade. This contrasts with a 28.1 per cent surge in the year to September 2024 and a 14.6 per cent rise in the prior year. As a result, the index has now delivered negative returns in three of the past six years ended September.
 
The latest decline has, however, pulled down valuations from the record highs of 2024. Several blue-chip stocks are now trading at more appealing levels, creating opportunities for long-term investors. Still, caution is warranted as valuations across the wider market remain above long-term averages, making selective investing essential.
 
Against this backdrop, personal-care fast-moving consumer goods company Colgate-Palmolive India has stood out. Its stock has slumped 41.7 per cent over the past year. Yet it offers a mix of relatively low valuations, steady earnings over recent quarters, and a return on net worth of 83.7 per cent. This combination provides investors with downside protection in a weak market along with room for gains when sentiment improves. 
 
Why buy Colgate-Palmolive India?
 
  • Recovery outlook: The company expects a gradual recovery in the second half of FY26, after recent quarters were held back by weak urban demand and heightened competition.
  • Segment dynamics: While the entry-level toothpaste segment is under demand pressure, the premium segment continues to post healthy growth.
  • Pricing advantage: Ninety-five per cent of its portfolio — covering toothpaste and toothbrushes — has seen GST rates reduced, enabling the company to cut prices by 7-14 per cent.
  • Long-term growth: Colgate’s prospects remain supported by its core toothpaste brands and premiumisation strategy through science-backed innovations, with valuations appearing fair at 42x FY27 earnings — in line with the five- and ten-year range of 41–42x.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex, Nifty extend losses to log longest losing streak in six months

Premium

Zydus Lifesciences growth aided by acquisitions, but execution risks loom

Premium

Options on a new clock: The day swap that could tilt the stock market

Stock market declines for 2nd month as US tariffs weigh on sentiment

Angel One, BSE shares lose nearly one-fifth value in six sessions

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 4:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story