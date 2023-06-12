Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Street signs: Mkts turn skittish near new highs, Index fund inflows & more

Street signs: Mkts turn skittish near new highs, Index fund inflows & more

The benchmark indices registered declines in the previous two trading sessions, which could be a bearish sign, observe analysts

Abhishek KumarSamie Modak
Premium
Street signs: Mkts turn skittish near new highs, Index fund inflows & more

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2023 | 3:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Markets turn skittish near new highs
The benchmark indices registered declines in the previous two trading sessions, which could be a bearish sign, observe analysts. “The National Stock Exchange Nifty has given back-to-back lower closes on the daily charts for the first time since May 17, 2023. The index has given a breakdown of the rising wedge pattern on the daily charts. On the derivatives front, foreign portfolio investors were seen increasing their short exposure to index futures. The maximum call and put open interest for the Nifty was placed at 18,700, and the bears have further strengthened their positions at 18,700 strike, making it a strong resistance for the Nifty. The downside support for the Nifty is placed at 18,500,” says Ashwin Ramani, derivatives and technical analyst, SAMCO Securities. The Nifty50 last closed at 18,563.

Index fund inflows thin out
The net inflows into index funds have stayed below Rs 150 crore for two consecutive months after staying above Rs 2,000 crore throughout 2022-23 (FY23). Although the breakdown of inflows into debt and equity index funds is not available, the sudden drop in inflows could be due to a change in debt fund taxation that has stripped away the tax advantage enjoyed by debt schemes. Debt index funds, also known as target maturity funds, were fast gaining traction among corporates as well as individual investors before the tax change due to their predictability in returns. In FY23, debt index funds received a net of Rs 76,000 crore. In the case of equity schemes, the net inflows stood at Rs 18,360 crore.

Mankind may join elite club of large-caps
Mankind Pharma’s impressive after-listing showing will catapult the stock into the ‘large-cap’ universe next month. Shares of the fourth-largest pharmaceutical (pharma) company in India have risen 45 per cent over its issue price. The pharma major is currently valued at over Rs 59,000 crore and is among the top 90 companies in terms of market capitalisation (m-cap). The Association of Mutual Funds in India undertakes the reclassification of stocks every six months, with the next exercise due in early July. The top 100 stocks in terms of m-cap form the large-cap universe, the next 150 forms the mid-cap universe, and the rest are small-caps. Mankind Pharma made its stock market debut on May 9. 

Also Read

Mankind Pharma IPO to open next week: Check price band, GMP, other details

Mankind Pharma IPO opens today: Check GMP, price band, other details here

Mankind Pharma IPO subscribed 8% so far on Day 1; GMP down 30% in 10 days

Mankind Pharma shares bounce back 6% as co clarifies on I-T raid

Sensex, Nifty end flat after choppy day; Indiabulls RE sinks 20%, Zomato 6%

Mcap of 6 most-valued firms fall by Rs 83,637.96 cr; TCS biggest laggard

CPPIB sells 1.77% stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank; IEX shares slump 10%

Sun Pharma's growth prospects look healthy; analysts positive on the stock

NTPC in a sweet spot; likely to be poised for leadership in renewables

FMCG stocks get a boost from improving prospects; analysts are bullish

Topics :Stock MarketIndian marketsMankind PharmaStreet SignsInvestmentBSENSEMarkets

First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 6:01 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story