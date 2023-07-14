Home / India News / Jai Ram Thakur meets HM Amit Shah, discusses flood situation in state

Jai Ram Thakur meets HM Amit Shah, discusses flood situation in state

A total of 88 people have lost their lives in the state since June 24 as rain continues to hit Himachal, an official statement issued by Himachal Pradesh state disaster management authority said

ANI General News
Jai Ram Thakur

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2023 | 9:37 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and apprised him about the flood situation in the state.

"I thanked Union Minister Amit Shah for providing timely help to people of Himachal amid heavy floods. I sought more help from him as a lot of damaged has been caused in the state. He assured that the Centre will send all possible aid for the state," said Thakur.

Meanwhile, Shah assured him of all possible cooperation from the Central Government.

"Agencies engaged in relief and rescue operations are working hard to evacuate the stranded people and restore basic facilities and, whatever cooperation is required, will be made available," said the Home Minister.

Speaking to ANI Former CM Jairam Thakur said, "Due to timely intervention of the Centre lot of lives could be saved in Himachal Pradesh. The losses are extensive and the Union Minister has assured all support after the assessment of the situation. Almost 80 people have lost their lives due to heavy rains in the state and in the last 5 days 36 people have lost their lives in the state. We have met with the family members of the victims and the Centre has assured all support. BJP President JP Nadda is scheduled to visit the state tomorrow."

A total of 88 people have lost their lives in the state since June 24 as rain continues to hit Himachal, an official statement issued by Himachal Pradesh state disaster management authority said on Wednesday.

According to an official update, a total of 492 animals have lost their lives. A total of 51 landslides have been reported so far since the beginning of monsoon and 32 incidents of flash floods have been reported, an official statement said. The incessant rain has led to flash floods and landslides, causing significant damage in Himachal Pradesh's Manali.

Moreover, the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Competitive (Preliminary) Examination has been postponed to August 20 owing to incessant rainfall in the state which has led to damage to roads.

Earlier the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Competitive (Preliminary) Examination was scheduled on July 23.

Also Read

BJP appoints MLA Rajeev Bindal as party chief in Himachal Pradesh

Aggressive strategy to be adopted to corner Cong in Budget: Jai Ram Thakur

Himachal govt to bring white paper on economic conditions of state

Red alert sounded, major rivers in spate as Himachal braces for more rain

Policy changes must in education system to erase drug menace: HP minister

Metro trains crossing Yamuna at lower speed due to rising water level: DMRC

Union Power Minister reviews development of inter-state transmission system

23,692 people evacuated in Delhi, Yamuna continues to flow at 208.63 metres

Food packets being prepared for flood-affected people: Punjab Minister

Indian Army rescues 72, including 24 children from village in West Bengal

Topics :Amit ShahJai Ram ThakurHimachal Pradesh

First Published: Jul 14 2023 | 9:37 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story