Asian Games 2023 September 28 schedule: India event timings, streaming

India earned two gold medals in shooting on Day 4 of the Asian Games 2023
. However, the contingent will look to add many more medals on the fifth day, September 28, 2023, when they take the field in Hangzhou, China.
India will be part of three shooting medal events in Air Pistol and Skeet events. India’s Roshibina Devi will also take part in the women’s 60kg final of the Wushu event. India will also eye medals in the Equestrian Individual Dressage final.
The Indian men’s hockey team will play Japan in a group-stage match. Other than these games, India’s Pranati Nayak will take part in the Artistic Gymnastics Vault final. Indian boxers, shuttlers, cyclists, paddlers, Squash players and Tennis players will also be part of an action-packed day five of the Asian Games 2023.
India currently stands seventh in the medals tally with five gold and a total of 22 medals.
Here’s the detailed schedule of the Indian contingent on September 28.
Asian Games: India's schedule on September 28
Artistic Gymnastics- 12:00 PM IST onwards
India Badminton schedule- 06:30 AM IST
India women's team vs Mongolia in Round of 16
India Boxing schedule- 12:15 PM IST
India’s Jaismine Lambhoria in women’s and Deepak Bhoria and Nishant Dev in men’s Round of 16 matches in action
India Bridge schedule- 06:30 AM IST
India's men's, mixed and women's teams in action
Asian Games Cycling India schedule- 07:30 AM IST onwards
Women’s Sprint Qualifying
Men’s Sprint Quarterfinal- Elkatohchoongo David Beckham
Men’s Omnium Scratch- Neeraj Kumar
Asian Games India Equestrian schedu;e- 05:30 AM IST onwards
Intermediate Dressage Individual Freestyle Final
Three Indians- Anush Agrawalla, Chedda Hriday Vipul and Divyakirti Singh will be in action
India Football schedule and timings- 05:00 PM IST
India vs Saudi Arabia- Men’s Round of 16
Golf- 06:30 AM IST onwards
Men’s and Women’s Individual and Team Round 1
India’s Aditi Ashok, Shubhankar Sharma in action
India Hockey schedule and timings- 06:15 PM IST
India vs Japan- Men’s Preliminary
Shooting - 06:30 AM IST onwards
Skeet- Men’s 10 m Air Pistol Team and Individual Qualification and medal events
India’s Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Cheema and Shiva Narwal in action
Skeet Mixed Team Qualification and Final
India’s Ganemat Shekhon and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka in action
Squash
India vs Nepal- Men’s Team Pool A- 01:30 PM IST
India vs Malaysia- Women’s team Pool B- 10:00 AM IST
Swimming- 07:30 AM IST onwards
India’s Kushagra Rawat and Aryan Nehra will be in action in various events
Table Tennis- 07:30 AM IST onwards
Men’s Doubles- Manush Shah and Manav Thakkar- Round of 32
Mixed Doubles- Sathiyan Ganasekaran and Manika Batrta- Round of 16
Mixed Doubles- Sreeja Akula and Harmeet Desai- Round of 16
Men’s Doubles- Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Ganasekran alongside Harmeet Desai
Men’s Singles- Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Ganasekran
Women’s Doubles- Sreeja Akula/Diya Chitale and Suthritha Mukherjee/ Ahykia Mukherjee
Women’s Singles Round of 32- Sreeja Akula, Manika Batra in Round of 32
Tennis
Men’s Doubles Semi-final- Not before 11:30 AM IST
Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan vs Korean pair
Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal- Not Before 01:00 AM IST
Rohan Bhopanna and Rutuja Bhosale vs Kazaksthan pair
Wushu- 07:15 AM IST onwards
India’s Naorem Roshibina Devi vs China’s Wu Xiaowei in Women’s 60kg Final
Asian Games LIVE STREAMING, ASIAD 2023 LVE TELECAST
Which TV channels will live telecast Asian Games in India?
Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou. Sony Sports 1 HD/SD, Sony Sports 2 HD/SD, Sony Sports 3 HD/SD, Sony Sports 5 HD/SD.
How to watch live streaming of Asian Games 2023 in India?
Sony LIV application and website will be home for Indian fans to live stream Asian Games 2023 in India.