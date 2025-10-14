2D materials: India's chance to leapfrog in the semiconductor race

For decades, national power was measured by gross domestic product (GDP), industrial output, and control over natural resources. But the axis of power has shifted. Today, semiconductors, algorithms, data flows, rare minerals, and clean energy have become the new levers of influence. Mastery over these frontier technologies determines not only economic competitiveness but also national security and global leadership.

Among these, semiconductors are the most strategic chokepoint. The US has built an almost unassailable lead across the value chain. For emerging economies, trying to “catch up” by replicating this trajectory is a near-impossible task. We have to figure out the fault lines that allow us to leapfrog entrenched players.

This is where two-dimensional (2D) materials come in. If silicon defined the semiconductor era of the 20th century, 2D materials could define the future — not just of semiconductors, but of computing, quantum, and advanced energy systems. What are 2D materials — and why do they matter? Imagine a material just one atom thick — about 1/80,000th the width of a human hair. Despite its thinness, it can not only replace and advance silicon but can do much more than silicon could offer. Graphene, discovered in 2004 by isolating a single layer of carbon atoms, sparked a revolution. It is 200 times stronger than steel and conducts electricity more efficiently than copper. Since then, more than 700 2D materials have been identified — ranging from graphene to transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDCs), hexagonal boron nitride (h-BN), and Xenes. These materials exhibit extraordinary properties:

* Unmatched conductivity: Graphene conducts electricity better than copper an­d offers exceptional thermal management. * Mechanical strength and flexibility: Can stretch up to 20 per cent without breaking, enabling foldable electronics. * Semiconductor performance beyond silicon: TMDCs offer tunable bandgaps and atomically thin channels, critical for post-silicon chip scaling, neuromorphic computing, and memory devices. * Quantum advantage: Hosting qubits through spin states and quantum dots, paving the way for scalable quantum systems. Applications range from next-generation semiconductors, AI accelerators, and quantum processors to flexible electronics, ultrathin sensors, and advanced energy systems. In less than two decades, 2D materials have progressed from lab discovery to full-chip demonstrations. By comparison, silicon took over 50 years to achieve this. That is the scale and speed of disruption we are dealing with.

The urgency for India Globally, the race is intensifying. China leads in patents and wafer-scale fabrication; the US is funding programmes through the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and National Science Foundation (NSF); Europe has its €1 billion Graphene Flagship; and South Korea and Singapore are rapidly scaling translational R&D. India, despite having a strong design talent pool and growing semiconductor ambitions, is still at a nascent stage in 2D research. Our universities and labs — led by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and select Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) — have produced promising work in device prototypes, memory circuits, and material growth. But we lack a coordinated national mission, dedicated infrastructure, and lab-to-market pathways.

This is a must do. Without decisive action, India risks being locked out of future high-value semiconductor and quantum stacks — condemned to low-margin legacy nodes, while others reap the benefits of atomically thin computing. The cost of inaction is not just economic, it is strategic: Loss of intellectual property (IP), dependence on fragile global supply chains, and erosion of our ability to set standards in the technologies that will define the 21st century. India’s advantage India does not need to start from zero. We already have one of the strongest design talent pools in the world. Our engineers drive global chip design — and, paired with focused investment and mission-driven R&D in 2D materials, India can move from being the “back office” of the semiconductor world to owning foundational IP in the post-silicon era.

We also have growing policy momentum: The India Semiconductor Mission, the National Quantum Mission, and efforts to develop advanced materials ecosystems. The convergence of these missi­ons with a bold push into 2D materials represents a once-in-a-generation chance to leapfrog. But only if we act now. Key recommendations * Launch a national 2D materials mission Establish a 10-year mission with clear milestones, dedicated funding, and integration into the India Semiconductor Mission and National Quantum Mission. * Create national innovation hubs > Semiconductors & quantum: Focus on 2D-based transistors, memory, neuromorphic, and quantum devices. > Energy and thermal management: Invest in high-capacity anodes, supercapacitors, and heat spreaders.

> Chemical and biological tech: Develop sensors, membranes, and biomedical platforms * Accelerate lab-to-market pathways Build co-located facilities for wafer-level prototyping, startup incubation, and advanced testing. Enable public–private partnerships to attract private capital. * Prioritise indigenous R&D and scale-up Provide mission-aligned continuity of funding from discovery to deployment. Focus on building sovereign IP in atomic-thin electronics and quantum devices. * Forge strategic global collaborations Partner with global leaders like IMEC, the Graphene Flagship, and 2D centres in the US, UK, and Singapore to gain access to advanced infrastructure while building sovereign capabilities. A narrowing window The window for India to lead in 2D materials is still open, but closing fast. Delay risks exclusion from future technology standards, loss of strategic IP, and continued dependence on fragile supply chains. Immediate, mission-driven prioritisation of 2D materials is critical — not just for economic growth, but for national security and global influence across the coming decades.