A club India should join: Why CPTPP can advance Viksit Bharat goals

As it stands, India’s presence is modest. The bloc buys around $62 billion of Indian goods a year, under 1.5 per cent of its imports. Even what India sells — pharmaceuticals, refined fuel, gems, textiles, metals — its share is thin. Across its 50 largest export lines into the group, the median share is only about 5 per cent. Measures of trade intensity confirm what the eye suspects, that India ships less to the CPTPP members than the size of those economies would lead one to expect. The shortfall reflects barriers, not incapacity.

Sceptics will recall why India withdrew from the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership in 2019: Fear of Chinese goods arriving through the front door and drowning out our own manufacturing sector, especially small and medium firms. The worry was not unfair but the CPTPP answers it twice over. China is not a member, and the agreement’s rules of origin are specifically built to stop outsiders from free-riding through token processing. And the pact India would enter is a gentler thing than the American-designed original. When America walked out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership in 2017, the remaining members went on to form the CPTPP and suspended 22 of the most onerous clauses: On intellectual property, investor-state arbitration and public procurement — precisely those that would have pinched Indian generics makers and cramped policy. The clauses are dormant, not dead.