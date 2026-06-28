DMFs vs FPIs: Beyond the rhetoric on India's changing equity market

The difference becomes clearer when fund flows are examined. During Q4FY26, equity MFs attracted more than ₹90,000 crore of net inflows. Midcap and smallcap schemes alone received over ₹26,000 crore; largecap and midcap funds attracted another ₹11,600 crore. Pure largecap funds received only ₹7,114 crore, much of it directed towards passive products. Retail investors, in other words, are increasingly allocating capital to segments of the market where FPIs have traditionally had limited exposure. This helps explain one of the curiosities of the past year. Since September 2024, the Nifty 50 has fallen 6.7 per cent. Yet the Nifty Smallcap index is down only 3.8 per cent and the Nifty Microcap index 2.9 per cent. If domestic investors were merely absorbing foreign selling, one would expect similar performance across market segments. Instead, the divergence reflects differing ownership structures and differing sources of demand.