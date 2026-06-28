DMFs vs FPIs: Beyond the rhetoric on India's changing equity market

The January-March quarter (Q4) of FY26 highlighted the trend. Of the record $19.6 billion in annual FPI outflows, nearly $14.2 billion occurred during the quarter, following United States (US) President Donald Trump’s tariff announcements and the Iran war. Over the same period, domestic institutional investors purchased $95.8 billion of equities. To many observers, this represented a structural shift in India’s capital markets. The country had finally developed a domestic-investor base capable of offsetting foreign withdrawals. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman repeatedly argued that retail investors had become a shock absorber, reducing the market’s vulnerability to foreign capital flows. There is truth in that claim — but only up to a point. The aggregate ownership data conceals an important distinction. FPIs remain heavily concentrated in the largest companies. At the end of FY26, 92 per cent of their NSE holdings were in the top decile of listed firms by market capitalisation. DMFs were somewhat more diversified, with 87.8 per cent in the top decile and a larger allocation to smaller companies.