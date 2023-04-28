A day in the life of a political negotiator

Among other things, Balasaheb’s derisive references to the BJP as “Kamalabai” conveyed to Sena workers a sense of braggadocio that sometimes irritated Mahajan and co. Murli Manohar Joshi told Business Standard privately once that he had taken great care to never share a platform with Thackeray because of the fundamentally anti-constitutional stance of the leader. “My party may be in alliance with them. But I will never endorse this kind of politics,” he had said. Cigars could disarm Thackeray. But selling the deal to his own p

It could have been the Cuban cigars. Or it may have been hard-nosed bargaining and a recognition of the facts of life. When Balasaheb Thackeray and Pramod Mahajan entered into seat adjustment on behalf of the Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 1989, it was Mahajan who did much of the heavy lifting in persuading his own party that the balance of advantage would ultimately lie in favour of the BJP.