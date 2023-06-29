No, Byju, it is about more than your life

You were a star maths tutor. You filled an indoor stadium in New Delhi — perhaps the largest indoor arena in the country with seating for 20,000 — 10 years ago, with students thirsting for your lecture. You were teaching in several cities during the week and a few more over the weekend. It was a logical decision to embrace technology because even someone like you could not be in every city of India every week.

If I were to evaluate you as a teacher, you get full marks for consistency. But I am going to dock you a bucketful of marks for not treating Byju’s as a business. Why shouldn’t you treat your company as a business?