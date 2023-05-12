A green king in Buckingham Palace

In 2020, Prince Charles established the Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI), mobilising the private sector to accelerate their efforts towards a greener future. Today, SMI counts more than 500 CEOs as part of the initiative, including the heads of some of the world’s biggest financial institutions. All of them have signed the SMI’s green “Terra Carta” pledge for pro-active pro-Earth initiatives.

King Charles III’s green roots run deep. Really deep. Back in 1969, as a young Prince of Wales, he wrote a letter to Prime Minister Harold Wilson about the decline of salmon stocks in Scottish rivers. “People are notoriously short-sighted when it comes to questions of wildlife,” he wrote. This set the precedent for his many decades of environmental campaigning. During his time as a Prince itself, the new King used his position to champion positive change by spearheading numerous initiatives for the good of the planet. No wonder that he’s being hailed as The Green King.