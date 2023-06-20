A national innovation system for pharma

The challenge for firms: The Indian pharmaceutical industry is a success story. From an overwhelming dependence on foreign firms and brands 50 years ago, we have today a vibrant and large pharmaceutical sector with highly entrepreneurial Indian players operating alongside multinationals. The industry is the third largest in volume worldwide, with a 10 per cent share. But with $42 billion in sales, it is the 14th largest in value, with just a 1.5 per cent share. The industry aspires to grow three times by 2030, with most of the increment coming from innovation. But this will need the full ecosystem to step up, where all the pieces must connect. We must start with much greater investment in R&D by the industry. Consider where we stand today relative to other countries (see table).

Part one of this article (Business Standard, May 18, 2023) argued that in building an effective national innovation system, we should learn from the most successful economic development stories of the last 70 years: In Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore and China. “Each followed a sequence in building innovation capacity…. of a competitive industry followed by deepening technical sophistication followed by in-house R&D followed by public research…” Our best bet for a world-beating industry built on innovation is in pharmaceuticals, the one industry where we come close to world levels of investment in R&D. What does it take to get there? We draw (anonymously, as we were operating under Chatham House rules) on the comments made in a recent closed-door roundtable on innovation in the pharmaceutical industry, attended by some of our most insightful leaders from industry, academia and government, jointly hosted by the Centre for Technology Innovation and Economic Research and the Ananta Centre.