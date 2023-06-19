The visible hand

The famous phrase “invisible hand” occurs just once in Adam Smith’s classic book, An Inquiry into the Nature and Causes of the Wealth of Nations. The single use of this famous phrase is in a passage in a chapter titled “Of Restraints upon the Importation from Foreign Countries of such Goods as can be Produced at Home”. The relevant sentence says: “By preferring the support of domestic to that of foreign industry, he intends only his own security; and by directing that industry in such a manner as its produce may be of the greatest value, he intends only his own gain, and he is in this, as in many other cases, led by an invisible hand to promote an end which was no part of his intention.”

This month marks the tricentenary of the birth of Adam Smith, perhaps the most influential economic theorist of the capitalist market economy. His concept of the “invisible hand” has shaped the belief of many people about the positive social benefits of a market economy driven by private profit incentives, as long as it is guided by free competition rather than ownership-based coercion.