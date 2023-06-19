India has been relatively muted about the growing Chinese footprint in Bangladesh as long as the Awami League government delivers on Indian interests. Under Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh has helped India with security issues -- especially by denying shelter to the separatist movements from India's northeast region. India has also been allowed transit routes to three of its north-eastern states, Tripura, Meghalaya and Assam, via road, rail, river and sea. Two seaports in Bangladesh – Chattogram and Mongla and four riverways will link Kolkata and Murshidabad to Assam, Tripura and Meghalaya. Further cross-border truck traffic can take place now via Bibirbazar to Srimantpur (Tripura), via Akhaura to Agartala (Tripura), via Sheola to Sutarkandi (Assam) and via Tamabil to Dawki (Meghalaya).

However, the operational significance of China's verbose declaration is unclear. No country can give another assurance about defending its territorial integrity etc., unless arrangements are in place for the use of the defence forces of one in the territory of the other. India, as a friendly country, hardly constitutes a threat to Bangladesh's sovereignty. Nor does the US trying to facilitate free and fair elections amount to a threat to Bangladesh's sovereignty or territorial integrity. So, all that China's pronouncements mean is that China will stand with Sheikh Hasina irrespective of how elections are conducted in 2024.