Best of BS Opinion: Steering sustainable trade, freezing of bank accounts



Tamal Bandyopadhyay. We may see some serious suitors for it. There are many challenges ahead of IDBI Bank, but it seems to have got its act together and the worst is behind it, says. We may see some serious suitors for it. Varying perspectives on banks and US-India relations lacking sinews are what we have today

Mihir S Sharma: In the absence of an economic, people-driven or strategic motive for closer integration of our two countries (India and the US), militaries and economies, we may well be looking at a decade or more of real stagnation or even back-sliding.

Debashis Basu looks at how banks harass law-abiding customers by improperly using KYC rules. looks at how banks harass law-abiding customers by improperly using KYC rules. : In the absence of an economic, people-driven or strategic motive for closer integration of our two countries (India and the US), militaries and economies, we may well be looking at a decade or more of real stagnation or even back-sliding.

first edit. The second edit says the National Committee on Transmission’s clearance for six projects could mean a lot for renewable energy.

QUOTE Exports are sluggish. They need to be stepped up for the sake of jobs, says the. Thesays the National Committee on Transmission’s clearance for six projects could mean a lot for renewable energy.

There needs to be give and take at the time of distribution of tickets … Once these three things are agreed upon, I think UPA-3 is very much possible.