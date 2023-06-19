Home / Opinion / Columns / Best of BS Opinion: Steering sustainable trade, freezing of bank accounts

Best of BS Opinion: Steering sustainable trade, freezing of bank accounts

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Uddalok Bhattacharya
Best of BS Opinion: Steering sustainable trade, freezing of bank accounts

Jun 18 2023
Varying perspectives on banks and US-India relations lacking sinews are what we have today
There are many challenges ahead of IDBI Bank, but it seems to have got its act together and the worst is behind it, says Tamal Bandyopadhyay. We may see some serious suitors for it.

Mihir S Sharma: In the absence of an economic, people-driven or strategic motive for closer integration of our two countries (India and the US), militaries and economies, we may well be looking at a decade or more of real stagnation or even back-sliding.
Debashis Basu looks at how banks harass law-abiding customers by improperly using KYC rules.

Exports are sluggish. They need to be stepped up for the sake of jobs, says the first edit. The second edit says the National Committee on Transmission’s clearance for six projects could mean a lot for renewable energy.
QUOTE
 
There needs to be give and take at the time of distribution of tickets … Once these three things are agreed upon, I think UPA-3 is very much possible.
 
Rajya Sabha member Kapil Sibal

First Published: Jun 19 2023 | 1:00 AM IST

