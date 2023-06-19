Mobile phone PLI is an India success story

For fostering a robust electronics manufacturing ecosystem, one must appreciate that various elements of the production process are at different stages of localisation. While the initial focus has been on attracting large-scale mobile phone assembly to India, the next phase aims to deepen the manufacturing value chain with localisation of components. A nuanced understanding of this progressive transition seems to be missing in most of the critical reports.

We need to consider what would have happened to imports of mobiles and its components in the absence of the PLI scheme and the time period for supply chains to be established as evident from the experience of other countries. China has built a $1.3 trillion electronics industry over 25 years, but still lacks the capacity to manufacture key smartphone components such as semiconductors, memory and OLED displays, which account for 45 per cent of the value. China’s import of electronics was $650 billion in 2022. Vietnam, after 15 years, has a $140 billion electronics industry with an 18 per cent value addition. The experiences of these countries highlight the importance of scale, particularly in exports, for increasing domestic value addition.