Home / Opinion / Columns / The great banking rescue of a doomed realty project

The great banking rescue of a doomed realty project

India's highest court and the lenders, backed by the banking regulator, are involved in a unique experiment to revive a project and save unsuspecting homebuyers

Tamal Bandyopadhyay
Premium
The great banking rescue of a doomed realty project

6 min read Last Updated : May 07 2023 | 3:37 PM IST
Follow Us

In the last week of April, the Economic Offence Wing of the Mumbai Police arrested the promoters of Nirmal Lifestyle for allegedly failing to hand over flats to homebuyers invested in four projects in Mumbai’s central suburb Mulund.   Elsewhere, in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, Amrapali Stalled Projects Investments Reconstruction Establishment (ASPIRE) is busy completing 40,000-odd housing units sold by the erstwhile Amrapali Group, and handing them over to the homebuyers. ASPIRE is a not-for-profit company under Section 8 of the Companies Act, 2013, set up by the Supreme Court.

Also Read

Experts see 2023 as a year of smooth sailing for real estate sector

Residential real estate sales to lag commercial in FY23: CRISIL

How can you protect your bank account from cyber attacks?

DLF, Godrej Prop: Realty stks still have room to build gains, say analysts

Realtors worried about likelihood of another repo rate hike by RBI

A week in a PSU banker's life

The HR ailment of public sector banks

The F word in Indian banking

FY24 kicks off a fresh cycle for Indian banking

Reserve Bank of India goes for a hawkish pause

Perils of new multilateralism

Nowhere people

A living fossil, on TV today

Censorship and its costly fallout

What critics of the govt miss: Not much is lost if the PLI scheme fails

Topics :Indian BanksReal Estate

First Published: May 07 2023 | 3:37 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story