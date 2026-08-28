From renting attention to nailing intention

From Thanda Matlab Coca Cola to Daane Daane Mein Kesar Ka Dum, the goal was to be the loudest voice in the room. If people saw you 10 times, they would hopefully buy you at least once.

The Attention Era of Dekha Kya? built most Indian brands we know. The logic was simple. India has 900+ TV channels, 100 million YouTube videos, 200,000 new Instagram reels daily. In this noise, only the loudest would survive. How did it work? Interruption: An ad during KBC, IPL, Bigg Boss. You didn’t ask for it, but you saw it. Add Celebrity + Jingle: SRK for Vimal, Alia for Garnier. Borrow fame to borrow recall. Emphasise Reach > Relevance: Spend ~200 crore to reach 200 million people. Even if 180 million don’t care, 20 million might. And it worked. If you were on TV, you were credible.