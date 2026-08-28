'Cockroaches' of 1982

The principal was asked to go on leave. He tried to re-enter the premises with the help of hired muscle. This earned him the dubious honour of being the first ever principal of Delhi University to be suspended for breach of peace and violence. Meanwhile, the students clogged the streets of Delhi University with daily demonstrations. They barricaded Gurbakhsh Singh’s office. Their only weapons were full-throated slogans and a cause. There was no social media in those days and word about the protest spread spontaneously all over the vast university. What added heft to the movement was that the vanguard was not just any motley group of students — they were the cream of the cream, toppers and distinction earners, mostly children of middle-class parents with a healthy disdain for power politics. All they wanted was fairness, justice and democracy. And that institutions do their job. Nebulous though it was, their motivation was a call to the collective social conscience.