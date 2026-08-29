When rivals appeal for Imran

When Imran emerged as the first Pakistani politician to actively defy his army for elected politicians’ autonomy and civilian supremacy, millions in Pakistan were roused. He was using the street against the GHQ. I also argued more than once that the Pakistan Army was facing its first challenge from a popular politician with street power. A most prominent Pakistani intellectual whom I’ve known since 1985 cautioned me. “Hold your horses partner,” he said, “As in a casino, the House always wins.” The House is winning so far. But it also knows that Imran is doughtier than the other politicians it has finished as yet, and the most popular. If Imran comes out without a deal, Asim Munir will eventually have to make the same choice: Jail or exile. This is a winner-takes-all system.